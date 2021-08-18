Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Soccer-loving Pope Francis gets a new toy: a foosball table

By Associated Press
Posted by 
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVATICAN CITY -- Pope Francis has received dozens of soccer jerseys and game balls during his eight-year pontificate but he got a new football-themed toy on Wednesday: his very own foosball table. Francis played a round on the table that was presented to him at the end of his general...

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
17K+
Followers
110K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pope Francis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Toy#Soccer Club#Tuscany#Argentine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WorldDaily Beast

Conmen, a Cardinal, and His ‘Lady’ Take Center Stage in Explosive Vatican Trial

ROME—A most unusual trial kicked off inside a makeshift courtroom in Rome on Tuesday involving a cardinal with a penchant for lies, bankers who allegedly swindled charity funds, and a femme fatale spy who spent Vatican money—meant to buy freedom for an abducted nun—on Prada purses. Rather appropriately, the trial took place in a makeshift courtroom set up inside the historical Vatican Museums.
Religiondakotafreepress.com

Pope for Pokes! Getting Coronavirus Vaccine Shows Christian Love

Such is the message from Pope Francis and several Western Hemisphere cardinals promoting the safe and effective coronavirus vaccines:. Thanks to God’s grace and to the work of many, we now have vaccines to protect us from covid-19. They bring hope to end the pandemic, but only if they are available to all and if we collaborate with one another.
ReligionVindy.com

Latin Mass to remain at Vienna parish

Pope Francis has put restrictions on the use of the old Latin Mass, reversing one of Pope Benedict XVI’s signature decisions. Traditionalist Catholics in the Mahoning Valley, however, won’t have to worry about any of these new restrictions. Francis, 84, issued a new law — or Motu Proprio — on...
ReligionPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Pope Francis is tearing the Catholic Church apart

In the summer of 2001, I drove up to Poughkeepsie, N.Y., to find what we called “the traditional Latin Mass,” the form of Roman Catholic worship that stretched back centuries and was last authorized in 1962, before the Second Vatican Council changed everything. Back then, conservative Catholics called people who sought it out “schismatics” and “Rad Trads.”
Worlddiocesetucson.org

Pope holds Korean saint as model of faith and evangelization

Pope Francis on Saturday held out the figure of Korea’s first Catholic priest, St. Andrew Kim Taegon, to Korean Catholics as an exemplary witness of heroic faith and a tireless apostle of evangelization in difficult times, marked by persecution and suffering. The Pope made the remark in a message to...
ReligionPublic Radio International PRI

Foosball with the pope

We’ve all seen the pictures of Pope Francis walking through crowds, when people try to shake his hand, give him a teddy bear or snap a selfie. But this week, the pope got a more unique gift: a foosball table. Host Marco Werman has the details.
Religiondiocesetucson.org

Vatican orders retired Polish archbishop to life of prayer, penance

VATICAN CITY (CNS) -- A retired Polish archbishop has been ordered to lead a life of prayer and penance, which includes a ban on taking part in any public celebrations -- both secular and religious, according to Vatican News and international media. The sanctions against Archbishop Marian Golebiewski, 83, the...
Homelesscommunitynewscorp.com

Pope Francis promotes corona vaccinations

Pope Francis and six archbishops and cardinals from North, Central and South America promote the global coronavirus vaccination campaign with a three-minute video. The clip was shot by the nonprofit Ad Council of New York, which has been planning and producing advertising campaigns for nonprofits around the world for about eight decades. In addition to the relevant Internet channels, “Vatican News”, the media site of the Holy See, also broadcasts the video. At the start and end of the video, the Pope speaks in his native Spanish. Besides Claudio Hummes, the former Archbishop of São Paulo, who promotes vaccination as an act of charity in Portuguese, other clergymen speak Spanish – including the president of the United States Bishops’ Conference and Archbishop of Los Angeles, José Gomez. The video is fully captioned in English.
CharitiesWNMT AM 650

Pope sends personal funds for Haiti, Bangladesh, Vietnam aid

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) – Pope Francis has sent more than 350,000 euros ($411,000) in charity funds at his personal disposal to help with emergency relief in Haiti, Bangladesh and Vietnam, the Vatican said on Tuesday. A statement said 200,000 euros was going to Haiti to help in the aftermath of...
CelebritiesRideApart

Miguel Oliveira And His Step-Sister Are Married And Having a Baby

MotoGP star, Miguel Oliveira and his step-sister turned wife, Andreia Pimenta, are married and are expecting their first child soon. The Redbull KTM GP rider announced in a string of posts dating back from July 26, until August 13, 2021, that he’s finally married and expecting kids very soon. The...
MilitaryPosted by
newschain

Second World War veteran reunited with Italians he saved as children

An American soldier has been reunited with three Italians he is credited with saving during the Second World War when they were young children. For more than seven decades, Martin Adler treasured a black-and-white photo of himself as a young American soldier with a broad smile with three impeccably dressed Italian children he met as the Nazis retreated northwards in 1944.

Comments / 0

Community Policy