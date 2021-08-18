Soccer-loving Pope Francis gets a new toy: a foosball table

Pope Francis and six archbishops and cardinals from North, Central and South America promote the global coronavirus vaccination campaign with a three-minute video. The clip was shot by the nonprofit Ad Council of New York, which has been planning and producing advertising campaigns for nonprofits around the world for about eight decades. In addition to the relevant Internet channels, “Vatican News”, the media site of the Holy See, also broadcasts the video. At the start and end of the video, the Pope speaks in his native Spanish. Besides Claudio Hummes, the former Archbishop of São Paulo, who promotes vaccination as an act of charity in Portuguese, other clergymen speak Spanish – including the president of the United States Bishops’ Conference and Archbishop of Los Angeles, José Gomez. The video is fully captioned in English.