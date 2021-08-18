Cowboys Break: Does Dak Need Preseason?

View more in
NFL|Posted byThe Spun
Photos: Meet Natalie Buffett, Girlfriend Of Cowboys Star Dak Prescott
Just over a week ago, Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott received a special ride to training camp. Not long after signing a lucrative contract, the Cowboys star could have decided to arrive in an unconventional manner – like a helicopter – which we’ve seen from some players. Instead, he opted to hitch a ride with longtime girlfriend, Natalie Buffett.
NFL|audacy.com
Cowboys find a quarterback (and lose one): Fish Report
ARLINGTON (105.3 The Fan) - 105.3 The Fan's Mike Fisher discusses the latest with the battle for the Cowboys' backup quarterback job. Garrett Gilbert was so-so on Saturday vs the Texans, while Cooper Rush took a step forward. Listen to the latest from Fish in the video above.
NFL|Posted byDallas Sports Focus
Josh Allen’s new contract has already made the Cowboys look smart for their Dak Prescott deal
Remember a few months ago when the Cowboys finally inked Dak Prescott to a long-term contract extension? Four years and $160 million, which made him the second-highest paid player behind Patrick Mahomes and gave Prescott the most fully guaranteed money of anyone in the NFL. For Cowboys fans who had just suffered through a season in which Andy Dalton, Garrett Gilbert, and Ben DiNucci were throwing passes at various points in time, it was a welcome move. But the ink wasn’t even dry before various national media folks started arguing about whether or not Prescott was overpaid.
NFL|Posted bySportsnaut
Dallas Cowboys may lose star wide receiver due to ‘money crunch’ in 2022
The Dallas Cowboys boast one of the NFL’s best receiving corps entering the 2021 season. But after paying Dak Prescott
NFL|Posted byThe Spun
Cowboys Have Reportedly Signed Free Agent Cornerback
The Dallas Cowboys are currently ramping up their defensive backfield as they get set to start training camp. Talented, if oft-injured, safety Malik Hooker is expected to sign with the team soon, and he’ll be joined by another new defensive back: corner Kyron Brown. Brown went undrafted in 2019, after...
NFL|Posted byThe Spun
Texans Have Reportedly Cut Former Cowboys Running Back
The Houston Texans are making some roster cuts ahead of the impending deadline to reduce to 80 players. Those cuts led them to release a onetime Dallas Cowboys running back. According to Aaron Wilson of TexansDaily, the Texans have cut running back Darius Jackson. The move comes just 12 days after the Texans signed him to their roster.
NFL|Posted by95.5 KLAQ
Dallas Cowboys Fans Rejoicing About Emmitt Smith Coming to EP
Some of us grew up in a family full of Dallas Cowboys fans. When it comes to El Paso, there are a ton of Dallas Cowboys fans around. I certainly remember game nights with my dad's side of the family and most of them including my mom are huge fans.
NFL|thespun.com
Look: Dak Prescott’s Shoes During Game vs. Cardinals Went Viral
Dak Prescott didn’t just sign a massive extension with the Dallas Cowboys this year, he agreed to a five-year contract with Jordan Brand. It didn’t take Prescott very long for him to properly represent Michael Jordan’s brand, as the Pro Bowl quarterback was seen wearing stunning sneakers on Friday night.
NFL|ESPN
Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy says 'good chance' Dak Prescott won't play in preseason
FRISCO, Texas -- The likelihood of Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott seeing any live action in the preseason before the Sept. 9 opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is growing dimmer and dimmer. "There's a good chance he probably won't play. Yes, that's fair," coach Mike McCarthy said. On Monday,...
NFL|ESPN
MRI shows Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott's shoulder is healing well
FRISCO, Texas -- The second MRI on Dak Prescott's right latissimus strain showed what the Dallas Cowboys expected: Their quarterback is healing well. Well enough to practice when the Cowboys get back on the field at Ford Center at The Star on Monday night for the first time this summer, or potentially see some preseason action Aug. 21 against the Houston Texans? Remains to be seen.
NFL|Posted byThe Spun
NFL World Reacts To Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Injury News
On Friday night, ESPN insider Adam Schefter issued a concerning report regarding Dak Prescott during last night’s halftime show for the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs game. Dallas Cowboys fans woke up to news that Prescott’s injury might last into the regular season. During ESPN’s broadcast, Schefter said “He’s...
NFL|CBS Sports
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: MRI reveals positive news
Prescott underwent an MRI on his shoulder Saturday, which confirmed the quarterback is progressing well in his recovery, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports. This follows Prescott's third throwing session since injuring his shoulder. With the positive prognosis, Prescott is expected to get some action against the Texans in the team's second preseason contest next week, although how much work remains to be seen.
NFL|CBS Sports
Cowboys' Dak Prescott expected to ramp up in practice, has chance to play Saturday in preseason vs. Texans
Stop me if you've heard this before: Dak Prescott is on track to potentially take the field when the Dallas Cowboys play host to the Houston Texans on Saturday. You probably should've stopped me, because you have heard it before, and often, as it's what CBS Sports has reported since the end of July would likely be the outcome in his recovery from a strained shoulder. Prescott has resumed throwing in measured amounts and feels no soreness, but the Cowboys wanted one additional MRI to make sure all is well before allowing him to formally get back to throwing in team drills in practice.
NFL|CBS Sports
Cowboys backup QB dilemma: Ben DiNucci exits battle for QB2 with poor play, Cooper Rush improves
Earlier this offseason, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Ben DiNucci said his poor play as a rookie "wasn't me out there," but the lie detector determined that was a lie. As it turns out, based upon rapidly mounting evidence, it actually was him out there -- as in there hasn't been a single thing he's done in the 2021 preseason that counteracts the inconsistency, inaccuracy and poor decision making he put on display in two games last year. Contrarily, Cooper Rush is seeing his stock rise to the point that he's suddenly pushed expected backup Garrett Gilbert against the ropes, and that sets the stage for a final showdown on Sunday.
NFL|Posted byCowboyMaven
Dak Injury Update: Cowboys QB is 'Throwing Heat'
GLENDALE, Ariz. - Dak Prescott engaged in a Friday pregame throwing exercise that left the Dallas Cowboys even more encouraged about the health of his once-sore shoulder. "He’s putting some real heat on the ball now,'' Cowboys COO Stephen Jones told 105.3 The Fan before the 19-16 exhibition loss at Arizona.
NFL|CBS Sports
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Gets more throwing in
Prescott (right shoulder) threw about 30 passes "to his left and right with most throws either short or intermediate," while working off to the side during Tuesday's practice, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports. The report notes that Prescott and wideout Amari Cooper (ankle) -- who came off the PUP list...
NFL|Posted byDallas Sports Focus
NFL|Posted byCowboyMaven
Cowboys Injury Update: Does Dallas' Roster Need A Fullback?
OXNARD, Calif. - In a different NFL time and a different NFL place, Mike McCarthy employed the fullback, on his rosters and in his game plans. Is that what the 2021 Dallas Cowboys intend to do?. Last Thursday’s Hall of Fame Game preseason-opening loss to Pittsburgh left Dallas with one...
NFL|Posted byDallas Sports Focus
Cowboys roster move: Dallas applies waived/injured designation to punter Hunter Niswander
It has been a busy week for the Dallas Cowboys as far as roster construction is concerned. On Tuesday the team had to drop from 90 to 85 players per NFL rules, and truly said goodbye to only two of them. This is because the Cowboys placed Reggie Robinson and Sewo Olonilua on injured reserve and applied the waived/injured designation to Anthony Hines.
NFL|Dallas News
Stephen Jones: ‘Not out of the question’ for Dak Prescott to play in Cowboys-Texans preseason game
The regular season is approaching quickly for the Dallas Cowboys, who are preparing for their second preseason game Friday against Arizona. The question facing Cowboys and their fans is whether star quarterback Dak Prescott will take an in-game snap before the Sept. 9 season opener against Tampa Bay. Prescott, who...
