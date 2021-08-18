Cowboys Break: Does Dak Need Preseason?

Stop me if you've heard this before: Dak Prescott is on track to potentially take the field when the Dallas Cowboys play host to the Houston Texans on Saturday. You probably should've stopped me, because you have heard it before, and often, as it's what CBS Sports has reported since the end of July would likely be the outcome in his recovery from a strained shoulder. Prescott has resumed throwing in measured amounts and feels no soreness, but the Cowboys wanted one additional MRI to make sure all is well before allowing him to formally get back to throwing in team drills in practice.