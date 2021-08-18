USD holds steady as Fed official warns on asset purchases
The US dollar rose against other currencies after a senior Federal Reserve official said that the bank should exit its emergency bond-buying program. In an interview with the Financial Times, Eric Rosengreen, CEO and president of Boston Fed, said that the ongoing bond purchases were ill-suited to address some of the challenges facing the economy like supply shortages. He said that the solution was for the government to end some of its stimulus measures and urge people to go back to work. This has, in turn, led to supply shortages, which has pushed prices higher.www.fxstreet.com
Comments / 0