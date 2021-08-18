Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

USD holds steady as Fed official warns on asset purchases

By Follow Following
FXStreet.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe US dollar rose against other currencies after a senior Federal Reserve official said that the bank should exit its emergency bond-buying program. In an interview with the Financial Times, Eric Rosengreen, CEO and president of Boston Fed, said that the ongoing bond purchases were ill-suited to address some of the challenges facing the economy like supply shortages. He said that the solution was for the government to end some of its stimulus measures and urge people to go back to work. This has, in turn, led to supply shortages, which has pushed prices higher.

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usd#Consumer Price Index#Us Dollar#Interest Rates#The Financial Times#Boston Fed#British#Nzdusd#Reserve Bank#Rbnz#The Bollinger Bands#Macd#Covid#Gbpusd#Usdjpy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
StocksShareCast

US open: Stocks trade higher as investors prep for Fed summit

Wall Street stocks were in the green early on Monday as market participants await the Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole symposium later in the week. As of 1545 BST, the Dow Jones futures Industrial Average was up 0.68% at 35,357.62, while the S&P 500 was 0.81% firmer at 4,477.85 and the Nasdaq Composite came out the gate 1.17% stronger at 14,886.66.
Marketspoundsterlinglive.com

Pound-Dollar Week Ahead Forecast: Fed and Global Market Risks Linger as 1.3580 Offers Support

Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.3533-1.3560. More information on securing specialist rates, here. The Pound-to-Dollar exchange rate entered the new week near 2021 lows but could be aided back onto its feet over the coming days if global markets continue to stabilise and the increasing proximity of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) Jackson Hole Symposium encourages caution among Dollar bulls, although analyst commentary suggests the risk is of Sterling remaining on its back foot.
StocksDailyFx

Markets Week Ahead: Dow, EUR/USD, Oil, Fed Symposium, PMIs, Delta

Markets weathered a broad rise in anti-risk sentiment last week. The Dow Jones dropped -1.1% on balance as equity investors seemingly grew more fearful of the delta variant and its contribution to slowing global growth. With the latest US retail sales report underscoring bleak consumer sentiment, hard economic data appeared to emphasize this narrative and likely weighed negatively on risk appetite in similar fashion.
EconomyForexTV.com

Gold Holds Steady Near Three-week High

Gold prices were little changed on Tuesday as the dollar index struggled for direction amid improved risk appetite after U.S. authorities gave full approval for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine. Spot gold slid 0.1 percent to $1,804.05 per ounce, after having jumped 1.4 percent to near a three-week high in the...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/JPY looks offered, meets resistance around 129.00

EUR/JPY fades part of Monday’s decent advance. German final Q2 GDP surprised to the upside. New Home Sales, Richmond Fed Index come up next. The generalized consolidative mood in the global markets prompts EUR/JPY to trade within a narrow range below the 129.00 yardstick on turnaround Tuesday. EUR/JPY focused on...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD rises further to one-week highs near 1.1770

US dollar remains under pressure amid risk appetite. EUR/USD gains for the third consecutive day, extending recovery from 1.1662. The EUR/USD broke above and climbed to 1.1764, reaching the highest level in a week. The pair is hovering around 1.1750/55, on its way to the third consecutive daily gain as it continues to recovery from multi-month lows.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

US Dollar to produce wide ranges

The US dollar hits the resistance last week and consolidating its gains. In the short term, a break above this resistance may unlock some bullish forces. The US dollar’s medium to long-term trends remain bearish, and any short-term rally must be capped by some strong resistance. GBP is showing some strength against the NZD and AUD. The strongest bulls on the streets continue to be the GBPAUD. On the other hand, the Japanese Yen remains the strongest forex currency.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

AUD/USD extends recovery amid shift in market sentiment

AUD - Australian Dollar. The Australian dollar extended Monday’s rebound yesterday, pushing through 0.7250 as investors continued to support commodity markets and risk assets. Last week's risk off agenda has flipped amid expectations the Fed will refrain from tapering bond purchases and normalising monetary policy in the face of the delta variant, while China again reported low levels of community transmission with just 1 suspected case recorded. China’s ability to wrest control of this latest delta outbreak has fostered hopes the world’s second-largest economy will enjoy a swift recovery. Added Central Bank support and early signs of increased domestic activity have helped reignite demand for key commodities. Oil extended its recovery, clearing $71 a barrel, while iron ore advanced a further 2%, marking a 15% rebound off lows hit last week. The AUD outperformed most majors, up a further half a percent overnight, touching intraday highs at 0.7270. While risks remain skewed to the downside, there is scope to suggest renewed demand for risk assets amid improving market sentiment could help drive the AUD back toward 0.73 - 0.74 US cents. With little of note on this week’s macroeconomic ticket, we continue to monitor global risk trends and forces for direction.
StocksFXStreet.com

US growth stocks lead the way higher as tapering fears ease

Fears that Jerome Powell will look to lay out a relatively hawkish monetary policy pathway at Jackson Hole have eased, bringing upside for growth stocks in particular. Meanwhile, UK supermarkets continue to experience high volatility on takeover speculation. Nasdaq leads the way higher for US stocks. Traders continue to have...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/JPY looks for direction amid mixed sentiment, sluggish USD

USD/JPY remains directionless Wednesday in the initial Asian trading hours. US Dollar Index slips below 93.00 as risk sentiment improves. Higher US Treasury yields capped the downside for the US dollar. The selling pressure in the US dollar keeps the USD/JPY pair on the edge in the Asian session. Despite...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD refreshes daily lows below 1.2600 on oil recovery, stable USD

USD/CAD extends the previous session’s lows on Wednesday in the initial Asian trading hours. US Dollar Index fell below 93.00 amid improved risk appetite. The Canadian dollar picks up momentum on oil prices rebound. The depreciative move in the US dollar pushes the USD/CAD pair on the lower edge during...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD needs to break $1,808 to run higher– Confluence Detector

Gold has been marching higher above $1,800, extending its gains. The Confluence Detector is showing that $1,808 is a critical barrier. The party continues – that is the current mood in markets and it is supportive of further gains for gold. Investors seem convinced that the Federal Reserve will refrain from any immediate tapering of its bond-buying scheme in response to the rapid spread of the Delta covid variant. Prospects of more dollars printed boost the precious metal.
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CHF recovers from daily lows on US Treasury yields rebound

USD/CHF prints milder gains on Wednesday in the Asian session. Higher US Treasury yields underpin the demand for the US dollar. The Swiss franc losses part of its gain on general risk-on sentiment. USD/CHF consolidates gains in the Asian trading hours on Wednesday. After testing the low at around 0.9111...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Euro zone bond yields rise as sentiment improves

LONDON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields nudged higher early on Wednesday, moving further above recent lows, but investors were holding off from any big bets ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s annual symposium on Friday. After last week’s drop, yields have recovered slightly as investor nerves...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Dollar: Acceleration expected

The S&P 500 index closed at historic highs for the 50th time this year, gaining 0.15% on the day. There is a lull in the currency market waiting for monetary policy signals from Jackson Hole. This situation is quite dull for investors and maybe a trap for short-term traders. The...
U.S. PoliticsNBC New York

Treasury Yields Edge Higher as Investors Gear Up for Fed Summit

The Fed's annual Jackson Hole symposium, gathering central bankers from around the world, will kick off on Thursday. There are no major data releases due out on Wednesday. U.S. Treasury yields edged higher on Wednesday morning, as investors geared up for the Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole symposium. The yield on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy