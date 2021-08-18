Editorial Advisory Board Q&A: The benefits of 5G for GPS
How will widespread deployment of 5G most benefit GNSS?. “The connectivity options that widespread 5G offer will accelerate multiple GNSS benefits. The high bandwidth is starting to encourage many into the RTK domain, but I think the bigger opportunity may come from the low power versions that enable IoT applications. The combination of the ubiquity of cellular connectivity with the low power of NB-IoT could truly accelerate the real time asset management sector all the way down to the package/pallet level.”www.gpsworld.com
