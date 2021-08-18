Editorial Advisory Board Q&A: The benefits of 5G for GPS

IoT is expanding more relentlessly than we all think. The impact is as big and long-lasting as that of the internet two decades ago. There is an unimaginable volume of data streaming across this network and the number of devices expected to join the league needs no introduction. A lot has already been discussed around them. It is not incorrect to say that the data we store and share will cross paths with some IoT networks. Therefore, what we know as the internet is the internet of things from the future.