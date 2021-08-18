Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Editorial Advisory Board Q&A: The benefits of 5G for GPS

By Matteo Luccio
gpsworld.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow will widespread deployment of 5G most benefit GNSS?. “The connectivity options that widespread 5G offer will accelerate multiple GNSS benefits. The high bandwidth is starting to encourage many into the RTK domain, but I think the bigger opportunity may come from the low power versions that enable IoT applications. The combination of the ubiquity of cellular connectivity with the low power of NB-IoT could truly accelerate the real time asset management sector all the way down to the package/pallet level.”

www.gpsworld.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gps#5g#Systems Engineering#Editorial Advisory Board#Gps#Rtk#Nb Iot#Ligado
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
FCC
Related
Industrygpsworld.com

PGE selects assured PNT clocks for smart-grid infrastructure

Portland General Electric (PGE) is deploying Oscilloquartz PTP grandmaster clock technology as it upgrades to packet-based synchronization and protects its network against GNSS vulnerabilities and cyberattacks. The upgrades also conform to PNT Executive Order 13905. PGE, one of the largest power utilities in the Western United States, is using the...
Technologyiotbusinessnews.com

Explainer: The Future of IoT Connectivity Amidst Soaring 5G

IoT is expanding more relentlessly than we all think. The impact is as big and long-lasting as that of the internet two decades ago. There is an unimaginable volume of data streaming across this network and the number of devices expected to join the league needs no introduction. A lot has already been discussed around them. It is not incorrect to say that the data we store and share will cross paths with some IoT networks. Therefore, what we know as the internet is the internet of things from the future.
Cell Phoneswgu.edu

Emerging Research Areas in 5G Network Technology

Short for “fifth generation,” 5G is the latest version of mobile internet connection and an upgrade from the 4G network. Compared to earlier generations, it’s designed to be better at handling large amounts of data consumption and deployment when people are trying to access the same mobile service at the same time. New 5G also provides faster browsing and download speeds—up to 20 times faster than the 4G or LTE mobile networks, according to 5G research.
Technologygpsworld.com

Spirent Federal launches alternative RF navigation simulator

Spirent Federal has launched an alternative RF navigation simulator. As GPS jamming and spoofing continue to rise, interest in complementary sources of positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) data has likewise increased. Recent government directives recommend a layered, multi-source approach, with much of the attention focused on non-GNSS radio frequency signals....
Electronicsiotbusinessnews.com

Fibocom Announces New LTE-A Module FM101 Boosting Highly Efficient IoT Connectivity

Fibocom, a global leading provider of IoT (Internet of Things) wireless solutions and wireless communication modules, announces the launch of the new LTE Advanced module series FM101. Adopting the M.2 form-factor, Fibocom’s FM101 is an optimized LTE-A module series designed to boost highly efficient connectivity, ideally suitable for applications such...
ElectronicsExecutiveBiz

Spirent’s Federal Arm Unveils Simulation Tech for Alternative RF Signals

Spirent Communications‘ federal business arm has introduced a new test system designed for the simulation of alternative radio frequency navigation signals in static or dynamic setting. Spirent Federal Systems said Tuesday the development of its alternative RF navigation simulator came after recent government recommendations highlighting use of non-global navigation satellite...
EducationSilicon Republic

UL campus gets Wi-Fi boost from Agile Networks ahead of students’ return

The high-speed Wi-Fi on the UL campus has been extended to more outdoor spaces to meet the demand of 20,000 staff and students returning in September. The University of Limerick (UL) has upgraded its campus-wide Wi-Fi connectivity with the help of Irish IT company Agile Networks to make Covid-19 guidelines easier to follow ahead of the new semester.
Chicago, ILrejournals.com

ESD adds new advisory board member

ESD (Environmental Systems Design, Inc.), an international leader in the design of high-performance buildings, mission critical facilities, workplaces, and health, science, and education environments, announced today Duane Jackson is joining the company’s advisory board and the team at Jackson Private Capital (JPC) will serve as financial and strategic advisor to ESD.
Cleveland, OHclecityhall.com

Lead Safe Advisory Board to Hold Public Meeting

The City of Cleveland’s Lead Safe Advisory Board is hosting its first public meeting on Monday, August 16 from 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. via Zoom. Join us to learn about the lead safe certification implementation progress and plans for a public comment portal. As a reminder the role of...
BusinessComputer Weekly

Mavenir acquires Telestax, demos world’s first 2G containerised architecture

Hot on the heels of introducing an Open RAN pathway for legacy 2G systems, Mavenir has acquired global communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) enablement and application provider Telestax. Putting the deal into context, Raúl Castañón-Martínez, senior analyst of workforce productivity and collaboration at 451 Research, said that while the early definition of...
Softwareeverythingrf.com

Anritsu Develops Functional Evaluation Solution for C-V2X PC5 Communication Systems

Anritsu Corporation has announced that its LTE V2X PC5 Communications Software MX725000A now supports the Cohda Wireless Communications Module MK6C Evaluation Kit (EVK). The Cohda Wireless MK6C EVK is a C-V2X evaluation kit using the MDM9150 chipset, supporting cost-effective development of C-V2X applications and use cases. PC5 communications used in...
Technologysourceforge.net

Q&A with ClearPathGPS: Field Service Businesses and the Benefits Fleet Management Automation

When operating a field service business, owners are tasked with being both strategic and hands-on with all areas of the operations. With the goals of running a profitable and efficient operation, owners need to focus every day on ensuring customers are being taken care of, overseeing both internal staff and those in the field, keeping an eye on expenses, and doing what they can to promote their services in order to bring in more business.
Businesstelecoms.com

Frost & Sullivan: OSS/BSS Transformation Leadership

CSPs often struggle with IT modernization projects due to a lack of internal skills related to product integration, testing, and upgrades. The inability to upgrade legacy OSS and BSS systems with ease contributes to prolonged implementation cycles, instigating major impediments for OSS and BSS transformation. Red Hat OpenShift is an...
Technologygpsworld.com

NV5 Geospatial adds lidar system for highway-speed mapping

NV5 Geospatial has acquired the new Riegl VMX-2HA dual-scanner mobile mapping system. The system will initially deploy in utility and transportation projects and enable NV5 Geospatial to collect highly accurate, feature-rich data at highway speeds. The flexibility, ease of setup, and smaller footprint will also allow the use of the...
Economyprdaily.com

Communications Week welcomes comms leaders to advisory board

So much has changed for communicators and business leaders in 2021. Even now, plans to return to the workplace are being postponed. The pandemic continues to disrupt business plans and the ability to connect with workers has never been more important. It’s an amazing time to be a communicator, but...
NFLPosted by
HackerNoon

The Cost of Implementing IoT Solutions

If you’re looking to create a smart device for the consumer segment or enhance your corporate IT infrastructure with IoT capabilities, it’s only natural for you to wonder how much IoT solutions cost. In this article, you’ll find a detailed overview of the key factors affecting IoT price, as well...
Electronicseverythingrf.com

Alpha Wireless Unveils Dual Band Antenna for Utility Network Modernization

Alpha Wireless, a global provider of antenna solutions, has introduced the Alpha Wireless AW3874 dual-band antenna, engineered to empower utilities to modernize and digitize their communications infrastructure. With support for both 900 MHz and 3.5 GHz / Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) spectrum in a single antenna, the AW3874 provides a smooth upgrade path to smarter, more secure network infrastructure and optimal operational efficiency.
Industrypnnl.gov

Tao joins an Editorial Board of the journal Minerals

Jinhui Tao, a materials scientist in the Physical Sciences Division at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL), has joined the Editorial Board of the scientific journal Minerals. This open-access journal covers a range of mineral-related topics including advances in mineral processing and mining techniques, mineralogy, and economic mineral resources. As a board member, Tao focuses on the journal’s “Biomineralization and Biominerals” section and will play an important role in curating high-quality contributions for special issues under this topic.
ElectronicsDRONELIFE

Why the New Qualcomm Drone Platform Matters to Drone Manufacturers

The new Qualcomm drone platform -5G and AI-Enabled – is making headlines. Here is why the new platform could be important to drone manufacturers and commercial drone customers. Communications are a critical part of drone platforms: they enable the connections between operator and drone. Long-range Wi-Fi connectivity can enable many...

Comments / 0

Community Policy