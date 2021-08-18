North Myrtle Beach Native Serves as Member of U.S. Navy’s “Silent Service”
Petty Officer 2nd Class Seth Oxfurth is serving as a member of the U.S. Navy’s Silent Service aboard USS New Hampshire SSN 778, one of the world’s most advanced nuclear-powered submarines. These are the most versatile ships in the Navy, capable of silently conducting a variety of missions around the world. Oxfurth is a 2018 North Myrtle Beach High School graduate. We salute and thank you for your service!www.wfxb.com
