Single Game Tickets on Sale Now

ohiostatebuckeyes.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State women’s volleyball single-game tickets for 2021 are now available as the Buckeyes welcome fans to Covelli for the first time. This season’s home slate features 11 matches, including 10 Big Ten matches. The Buckeyes host the home opener against Notre Dame on Sunday, Sept. 19 at 2 p.m. Other home matches include: Indiana (Sept. 29), Maryland (Oct. 2), Michigan (Oct. 10), Purdue (Oct. 15), Rutgers (Oct. 16), Michigan State (Oct. 31), Minnesota (Nov. 4), Nebraska (Nov. 6, time TBD), Iowa (Nov. 19) and Penn State (Nov. 21). Times for home contests can be found with the full schedule HERE.

ohiostatebuckeyes.com

