Top 10 Quotes from Day 15 of Training Camp

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHear what the Bolts had to say after day 15 of Training Camp. 1. Joe Lombardi on the benefits of joint practices:. "I think both the practices and the game are invaluable. You can get used to looking at the same defense, the same players. You learn tendencies. You learn how guys play against each other. Getting some fresh looks in here, some new looks, it's a different structure than what we're otherwise looking at every day. Seeing our guys go up against a different set of defenders in one-on-one drills, team drills, and seven-on-seven, it gives you a good barometer for where you are. They force us to look at a different structures and how to identify and attack them. It's extremely valuable for both getting your team ready to play and getting an evaluation on players. I think it infuses the players with a little bit of energy; I felt like we were a little tired today, and when a team with a different colored jersey comes out there, it's natural that the adrenaline starts rushing. Those practices end up being a little faster. It's important for a variety of facets."

