Myrtle Beach International Airport Sees Record Breaking July
July was a record month for the Myrtle Beach International Airport when it comes to passengers. The total number of people arriving on flights or deplanements was 274,709 compared to 185,485 in 2019. Overall, passenger traffic which includes travelers arriving and departing was just under 550,000, the highest monthly passenger count ever recorded at an airport in the history of South Carolina! Airport officials expect heavy traffic at MYR for the remainder of the summer. Travelers on the weekends are encouraged to arrive 2-3 hours early for their scheduled flights.www.wfxb.com
Comments / 0