Yesterday Was The Birthday Of Director Alfred Hitchcock. Yesterday was the birthday of director Alfred Hitchcock, born in London (1899). His father was a greengrocer and a strict man. Once, when the five-year-old Alfred misbehaved, his father sent him to the police station and they locked him in a cell for a few minutes to teach him a lesson. Hitchcock was so terrified that he was afraid of the police for the rest of his life, and he rarely drove a car so that he could not be pulled over.