CCU Board of Trustees Vote in Favor of Mask Mandate on Campus
The Coastal Carolina University board of trustees held an emergency meeting yesterday and voted 13 to 1 in favor of a mask mandate that’s effective today. The decision came after an announcement from the South Carolina Supreme Court made yesterday that permits higher education institutes to require a universal mask mandate. It requires all people no matter their vaccination status to wear face coverings at all places on campus except for private offices, assigned residential rooms, suites, and apartments. The University of South Carolina, Clemson and Francis Marion have all issued their own mandates.www.wfxb.com
