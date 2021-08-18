CCU Board of Trustees Vote in Favor of Mask Mandate on Campus

ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — In Abington Township, the school board voted Tuesday night to mandate masks when school starts up in a few weeks. The board voted to approve the current proposal, which includes a mask requirement for all staff and students regardless of their vaccination status. The decision has drawn widespread attention, including from Dr. Ala Stanford, the president of the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium, who has children who attend Abington schools. Without a clear message on masks from the state, individual districts like Abington are left to decide how to welcome their more than 8,300 students back safely, often...