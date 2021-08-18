Peter Donohoe: Piano Music of Ferruccio Busoni
Peter Donohoe is acclaimed as one of the foremost pianists of our time, for his musicianship, stylistic versatility, and commanding technique. He first came across the works of Ferruccio Busoni in the early 1980s and, as he states in his booklet note, “Busoni’s contribution to the musical history of the twentieth century is inestimable, and I feel very much enriched by the several decades of my exposure to it.” The program he has chosen includes three of the pinnacles of Busoni’s virtuosic output: Toccata, the seven Élégien, and the Sonatina on Bizet’s Carmen, alongside a much earlier Bach transcription.www.wfmt.com
