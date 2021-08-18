Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Peter Donohoe: Piano Music of Ferruccio Busoni

wfmt.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeter Donohoe is acclaimed as one of the foremost pianists of our time, for his musicianship, stylistic versatility, and commanding technique. He first came across the works of Ferruccio Busoni in the early 1980s and, as he states in his booklet note, “Busoni’s contribution to the musical history of the twentieth century is inestimable, and I feel very much enriched by the several decades of my exposure to it.” The program he has chosen includes three of the pinnacles of Busoni’s virtuosic output: Toccata, the seven Élégien, and the Sonatina on Bizet’s Carmen, alongside a much earlier Bach transcription.

www.wfmt.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bach
Person
Ferruccio Busoni
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Piano Music#Musical History
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Chilmark, MAvineyardgazette.com

Piano Praise

For five decades Delores Stevens has helped keep the Island in tune with classical music. She not only co-founded the Martha’s Vineyard Chamber Society, she played piano all those years for an untold number of concerts. On Sunday, August 15 the society is celebrating Ms. Stevens with a celebratory concert...
Santa Barbara, CASanta Barbara Independent

Music Academy of the West Solo Piano Competition

On Wednesday, July 28, five solo piano fellows from the Music Academy of the West competed for a $5,000 grand prize. Largely eschewing sedateness for fireworks and astonishing tempos, the field showed great spirit and talent. Arthur Wang opened the program, flitting through Bach’s Toccata in F-sharp Minor, though not without some initial hesitancy when transitioning between passages. He finished strongly with two pieces from Bartók’s suite Out of Doors, managing to coax from the grand Steinway all manner of sounds, from earthy growls to playful clinking, in music meant to evoke a Hungarian summer night. Leon Bernsdorf, also capable of handling extremely complex sequences, followed, gliding through the frenetic pace set by the finale of Chopin’s Piano Sonata No. 3. The third performer, Hsin-Hao Yang, was the most technically flawless of the group; while Wang and Bernsdorf occasionally mashed notes against each other, Wang jabbed at the keys with clean, precise strikes. His rendition of Liszt’s Mephisto Waltz No. 1 sometimes felt more like a blur of demonic buzzing than a series of vibrating strings, yet his demeanor throughout was one of effortless sprezzatura.
Musicvt.edu

Music on Mondays: Richard Masters, piano

Find more information here: https://www.performingarts.vt.edu/performances/2021/08/sopa-masters083021.html. Pianist Richard Masters performs a free program that mixes old works with new, from Mozart's bubbly Sonata in B-flat K. 333, to works of Brahms. Also on the program are the world premiere of the jazzy "Blue Nocturne" by Texas-based composer Joel Love, and a...
Musicpullmanradio.com

Peter Smith to play at Music on Main

Peter Smith is set to play at Music on Main in Pullman on Thursday. The concert will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Pine Street Plaza. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair.
Musicpianistmagazine.com

6 online piano lessons on jazz improvisation

Musician and teacher John Geraghty guides you through 6 jam-packed practical lessons on how to improvise jazz on the piano. These lessons are designed for complete beginners that are interested in jazz improvisation, and for those who have practised jazz improvisation before but need a refresher course or want to learn more improvisation skills and techniques.
MusicAudiophile Audition

Chopin Piano Concertos – Hans Rosbaud – SWR Classic

CHOPIN: Piano Concerto No. 1 in E Minor, Op. 11; Piano Concerto No. 2 in F Minor, Op. 21 – Nikita Magaloff, piano (Op. 21)/ Hans Richter-Haaser, piano (Op. 11)/ Sudwestfunk-Orchester Baden-Baden/ Hans Rosbaud – SWR Classic SWR1907CD, 68:46 (3/23/19) [Distr. by Naxos] *****:. Another in the expanding, recorded catalogue...
Musicsixtyandme.com

Piano, Ukulele or Trumpet? Choosing a Musical Instrument to Learn After 60

‘Learn a musical instrument’ is a piece of glib advice that’s often wheeled out to older people. But instruments are not all born equal, and choosing wisely will give you a head start in achieving your music-making desires. What’s Your Musical Dream?. Would you like to while away hours playing...
MusicAudiophile Audition

Of Love and Longing – Jerry Wong, Piano – MSR Classics

A carefully considered and well-played sampling of an often-tricky composer. “Of Love and Longing” = Piano Works by Franz Liszt, performed by Jerry Wong [complete listing below] – MSR Classics MS 1751, 74:58 ****:. Franz Liszt. A tough cookie to understand sometimes. He has presented difficulties for me for years....
Musicwfmt.com

Chopin: Complete Nocturnes – Jan Lisiecki

It was through the Nocturnes that pianist Jan Lisiecki first discovered the music of Chopin – he recalls falling in love with Op. 9, No. 1 as a child and being enchanted by its yearning melody. The piece, the first of 21 Nocturnes the composer wrote between the late 1820s and 1847, offered a glimpse of a vast universe of emotions, expressions, musical gestures, and tonal colors. Lisiecki performs the complete Nocturnes on a new recording made in October 2020 at Berlin’s historic Meistersaal. The album not only captures the spirit of Chopin’s pianism, but also represents the time and circumstances in which it was made, as Lisiecki himself explains: “I think there was something for me to say with this album. It reflects on the last year and my thoughts on that as well as on the escape and understanding that music gives us.”
Musicavantmusicnews.com

AMN Reviews: Satoko Fujii – Piano Music (2021; Libra Records)

Pianist Satoko Fujii has been a major force in free jazz and improvised music for a quarter-century, leading various ensembles and collaborating with well-known names. Releasing an album titled Piano Music seems a bit redundant at first blush, as all of her material is ostensibly piano music. But the two long pieces on this album are a different animal.
Beverly Hills, CAbeverlypress.com

‘Sing for Hope’ pianos make musical debut in Beverly Hills

In partnership with the city of Beverly Hills and the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Sing for Hope Pianos Beverly Hills launched on Aug. 5 with a month-long program of public art and music programming featuring 16 colorfully vibrant upright pianos painted by L.A.-area artists. The Sing for...
Chicago, ILwfmt.com

Artist Icebreaker: Bass-baritone David Govertsen

Some call it luck. Some call it being prepared. After an unusual career trajectory — from trombonist to elementary school music teacher to bass-baritone soloist — David Govertsen thinks it's a little bit of both that has guided him to some of the city's biggest stages. The Chicago-born artist is...
Musicwfmt.com

Five Chamber Groups, Seventeen Performers

On Introductions this week, a veritable menagerie and miscellany of groups! Hailing from the Music Institute of Chicago Academy, Victor J. Andrew High School and Chicago Musical Pathways Initiative, today’s episode has music from the 18th, 19th, 20th and 21st centuries. We’ll hear seventeen teenage musicians across five groups – some playing in more than one group.
Musicwzum.org

A Piano Played by Many Players at MCG Jazz

BTW - MCG Jazz is selling their Steinway D Concert Grand piano, if you know of someone who’s looking for an instrument with many stories!. The MCGJazz Spotlight Hour on WZUM - Friday and Sunday at 6, Saturday afternoon at 1.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Stevie Nicks reflects on health concerns as she shares bad news with fans

Stevie Nicks has been storming the charts for decades and has a legion of fans around the world. But this week, the award-winning singer shared a statement with her fans which reflected on her health concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. Wanting to be cautious, Stevie has made the difficult decision...
MusicPopculture

Metal Band Singer Dies at 55

Heavy metal singer Mike Howe, of legendary thrashers Metal Church, has died at the age of 55. In a statement on Howe's death, the band wrote, "It is with our deepest regrets that we must announce the passing of our brother, our friend and true legend of heavy metal music. Mike Howe passed away this morning at his home in Eureka, California."
Musicbestclassicbands.com

Deaths of Older Rock Legends Continue to Shake Us

As classic rock icons pass well into middle age, are their late ’60s the new 27?. Rock ‘n’ roll laughs at death. Rock ‘n’ roll likes waving the skull and crossbones flag. Rock ‘n’ roll runs with the devil and shoots death the middle finger. And yet, of late, the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy