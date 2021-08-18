Peter Donohoe: Piano Music of Ferruccio Busoni

On Wednesday, July 28, five solo piano fellows from the Music Academy of the West competed for a $5,000 grand prize. Largely eschewing sedateness for fireworks and astonishing tempos, the field showed great spirit and talent. Arthur Wang opened the program, flitting through Bach’s Toccata in F-sharp Minor, though not without some initial hesitancy when transitioning between passages. He finished strongly with two pieces from Bartók’s suite Out of Doors, managing to coax from the grand Steinway all manner of sounds, from earthy growls to playful clinking, in music meant to evoke a Hungarian summer night. Leon Bernsdorf, also capable of handling extremely complex sequences, followed, gliding through the frenetic pace set by the finale of Chopin’s Piano Sonata No. 3. The third performer, Hsin-Hao Yang, was the most technically flawless of the group; while Wang and Bernsdorf occasionally mashed notes against each other, Wang jabbed at the keys with clean, precise strikes. His rendition of Liszt’s Mephisto Waltz No. 1 sometimes felt more like a blur of demonic buzzing than a series of vibrating strings, yet his demeanor throughout was one of effortless sprezzatura.