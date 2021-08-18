Cancel
Health

UAB Health System to require vaccinations; Brasfield & Gorrie building federal courthouse; four announce layoffs, closures

By Business Alabama Staff
businessalabama.com
 6 days ago

UAB Health System to require employee vaccinations Alabama’s largest health care system will require that all employees in its hospitals and clinics be vaccinated for COVID-19. The University of Alabama at Birmingham Health System made the decision in part because of the high transmissibility of the Delta variant and the surge in unvaccinated inpatient cases.…

businessalabama.com

Comments / 0

State
Alabama State
#Layoffs#Uab#Vaccinations#Uab Health System#Brasfield Gorrie
