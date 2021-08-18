UAB Health System to require vaccinations; Brasfield & Gorrie building federal courthouse; four announce layoffs, closures
UAB Health System to require employee vaccinations Alabama’s largest health care system will require that all employees in its hospitals and clinics be vaccinated for COVID-19. The University of Alabama at Birmingham Health System made the decision in part because of the high transmissibility of the Delta variant and the surge in unvaccinated inpatient cases.…businessalabama.com
Comments / 0