Look for skies around Deep East Texas to get a little more hazy this Friday and Saturday as another round of Saharan Dust is expected to make its way into the Pineywoods. As the name implies, this huge layer of dust moves off the western coast of Africa (Sahara Desert) and follows the air currents in the atmosphere. The hot conditions in the desert cause the heat to rise and carry dust particles up to nearly 4 miles into the atmosphere. Tradewinds then carry the particles across the southern Atlantic Ocean, then across the Leeward and Windward Islands, then into the Caribbean Sea and eventually through the Gulf of Mexico and into our neck of the woods.