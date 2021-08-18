Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Pioneer Day’s 2021

fargounderground.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaturday August 21st 10-5 and Sunday August 22nd 12-5. Fun for the Whole Family. Activities include pioneer games, historic demonstrations, costumed docents, live music, kids crafts, mini train rides and more!!! Check out homemade lefse and Kuchen in the village, stay for the parade at 2pm and grab lunch from Terry and Jerrry’s or the Bonanza Bell’s. Complete Schedule coming soon!!! Thank you to this years sponsors Jordahl Custom Homes and the Horace Lions!!

fargounderground.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pioneer Day#The Bonanza Bell#Jordahl Custom Homes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Pendleton, OREast Oregonian

Heritage Station Museum hosts Pioneer Day

PENDLETON — As 9-year-old Thomas Deibele dutifully turned the handle on a hand-cranked butter churn Saturday, Aug. 7, at the Heritage Station Museum’s Pioneer Day, he peered through its glass sides and watched the butter begin to take shape. “I wouldn’t say it’s the funnest thing ever,” Thomas said as...
Patten, MEthecounty.me

Patten Pioneer Days returns to full festivities

PATTEN, Maine — Residents gathered around Main Street in Patten to watch vehicles representing the Patten area’s prominent businesses and organizations go by on Saturday, Aug. 14, as part of the numerous events that occurred during Patten Pioneer Days. Festivities began on Friday with a candy drop held at the...
Cameron, WIAPG of Wisconsin

Pioneer Village to host women's weekend

Women's History will be celebrated this weekend at Pioneer Village Museum west of Cameron. Among special guests on Saturday is Jessica Michna, who is widely known for her portrayals of First Ladies, notable women of history and fictitious characters. She is recipient of the Presidential Service Center's Distinguished Service Award and is connected with First Impressions in the Women Who Dared.
Barron County, WIChippewa Herald

Pioneer Village Museum events to celebrate Women's History Day

The Barron County Historical Society’s Pioneer Village Museum is proud to announce a fun-filled weekend event to celebrate women. Saturday, Aug. 14, is Women’s History Day, featuring Jessica Michna of First Impressions in the Women Who Dared. Jessica, recipient of the Presidential Service Center’s Distinguished Service Award, is widely known for her riveting portrayals of First Ladies, notable women of history and fictitious characters.
New Boston, TXtxktoday.com

50th Annual New Boston Pioneer Days Ends Tomorrow

If you haven’t had the chance to check out New Boston’s Annual Pioneer Days be sure to make some time today and tomorrow. This is the 50th Annual New Boston Pioneer Day, and it is set to be the best one yet. Friday night patrons can enjoy amusement rides, concessions,...
Wimberley, TXSan Marcos Daily Record

Wimberley’s Haunted Pioneer Town calls for actors

Wimberley Players is once again partnering with 7A Ranch to haunt Pioneer Town. Performances will be Friday through Sunday, October 29, 30 and 31. The organizations are calling for actors to perform and have a creative role in many of the haunted scenes. 7A Resort has been working to restore the train, which makes possible the new Haunted Pioneer Town Train Ride of Terror. Changes from previous years will add to the excitement, allowing actors to be safely distanced from patrons. The primary change is moving actors from the town to the train track meandering through the spooky wooded area. Patrons will ride the train with a narrator and experience the haunted scenes along the mile long journey. Actors will be spread out along the route and patrons cannot get off the train which provides a safe distance.
Visual Artfargounderground.com

Art Reception for Joe Larson’s Pop Up Exhibit

Reception: Saturday, August 21, 2021 1-4pm Where: Gallery 4, 115 Roberts St. Gallery 4 Hours: Monday – Saturday 10am to 5:30pm. 24 paintings on display. Larson is donating the net proceeds (80% of sales) to the Pride Collective and Community Center, which serves our local LGBTQ community (Larson serves on their Board.)
Bend, ORbendsource.com

Best Bar

San Simón didn't get voted Bend's best bar because we voted for them (although we did) or because they're new and bohemian as hell (although they are); they were voted best bar because from the moment it opened, the staff carried themselves like they were. Not acting like it in a pretentious way or without earning it; instead, they just wanted to mix perfect and varied drinks, have service that makes you feel like family and an ambience that feels simultaneously ancient and of the moment, like a thousand-year-old church nestled in the heart of a city that can't stop growing.
Faribault, MNsouthernminn.com

Southern Minn Scene Editor's Choice: Pioneer Power and Music

27-29-Aug Pioneer Power Show "Pioneer Power Show, 34605 265th Ave., Le Sueur" 7 a.m.-5 p.m. "All kinds of old time activities and items on show, including steam/gas/horse power, tractor pulls, log cabins, a print shop, a heritage museum and more. Food and drinks and dancing, too." https://go.evvnt.com/863869-0 editor@southernminnscene.com. 27-Aug Harmonious...
Bend, ORbendsource.com

Best Pizza

If you're looking for a pizza shop in Bend, Pizza Mondo is the way to go. Located downtown, amid Bend's chaos, Pizza Mondo offers excellent pies, calzones and salads. Mondo has been the winner of the Best Pizza award for 24 years in a row. The owners, Steve Koch and John Picarazzi, started the business in 1996, when Bend's population was only 30,000!
Workoutsfargounderground.com

Beginners Belly Dance

Wanna shake your shimmy? Come join us at The Spirt Room Thursday nights from 7:15-8:15pm for beginner belly dance classes. No experience necessary. All levels welcome. Gain flexibility, Shred Calories and Improve Posture!. Email [email protected] to register or for questions. $10/Class paid in Cash/Venmo/Paypal. $10 Coin Belts/Hip Scarves available...
Designfargounderground.com

Wood Painting Party

Wood painting parties are a twist on the traditional wine and paint parties however there is no skill required for this and you will be proud to hang your creation on your wall! You can choose from a variety of designs and step-by-step guidance will be provided. Unlike canvas parties, there is NO FREE HANDING involved!
Fargo, NDfargounderground.com

The Martian at Fargo Broadway Square

Join Grand Farm for this public viewing of The Martian at Broadway Square in Downtown Fargo, North Dakota!. Head downtown for a night of discovery as we hear from Gary Stutte, an internationally renowned expert of growing plants in space, discuss how we will farm on Mars, followed up by a viewing of The Martian, starring Matt Damon.
Naugatuck, CTmycitizensnews.com

NEON holding food truck festival

NAUGATUCK — The Naugatuck Food Truck Festival on the Green is set for Aug. 28 to benefit the Naugatuck Ecumenical Outreach Network. The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the Naugatuck Green on Division Street. The festival will feature food trucks, a touch-a-truck, live music, magic and appearances by super heroes and princesses. The rain date is Aug. 29.
Mattituck, NYnorthforker.com

How to rent the North Fork’s chicest private wine tasting rooms all for yourself

Macari Wine’s new private tasting suite has sweeping views of the vines at their Mattituck location. (Photo Credit: Carl Timpone) Walking into the private bungalows at Macari Vineyards feels less like walking into a tent and more like entering a homey living room. Light wood tables with benches and cozy white furry blankets are off to one side. A plush tan couch decked out with fluffy throw pillows and blankets surround a coffee table. Behind that is a buffet with art, vases and wine glasses on display. A rug, mirror, record player and wicker lighting bring the room together.
Musicucdenver.edu

Check Out These Lynx Bands at the 2021 Underground Music Showcase

This weekend, a short walk from campus, South Broadway between Alameda and 5th Street plays host to some of Denver’s best live music performances. It’s the welcome return of the annual Underground Music Showcase, which features more than 100 bands playing at a dozen venues over the course of three days. Included in the lineup are several of CU Denver’s most accomplished young musicians, many of whom attend or are graduates of the College of Arts and Media.
RestaurantsTime Out Global

New cafe Artzbrew opens in Sai Ying Pun combining arts with coffee

Perched on the historic Bird Bridge in Sai Ying Pun, Artzbrew is a sleek new cafe-slash-gallery that combines food and coffee with art. The venue boasts two floors, with the cafe – which has both indoor and outdoor seatings – on the ground floor and the gallery space and shop sitting on the floor above.

Comments / 0

Community Policy