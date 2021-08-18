Pioneer Day’s 2021

Wimberley Players is once again partnering with 7A Ranch to haunt Pioneer Town. Performances will be Friday through Sunday, October 29, 30 and 31. The organizations are calling for actors to perform and have a creative role in many of the haunted scenes. 7A Resort has been working to restore the train, which makes possible the new Haunted Pioneer Town Train Ride of Terror. Changes from previous years will add to the excitement, allowing actors to be safely distanced from patrons. The primary change is moving actors from the town to the train track meandering through the spooky wooded area. Patrons will ride the train with a narrator and experience the haunted scenes along the mile long journey. Actors will be spread out along the route and patrons cannot get off the train which provides a safe distance.