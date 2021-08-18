Black Desert PC adjusts potions and ramps up skill XP earnings, Black Desert Mobile releases the Lahn

Black Desert Mobile (Free) from Pearl Abyss launched a little while ago on iOS and Android and it has been updated quite a bit on a regular basis bringing in new modes, content, and more. The mobile iteration of the massively popular MMORPG has gotten another major update today with new characters, events, changes to modes, bug fixes, and more. The highlight of the update is the two new character classes who join the game. You can now play as Lahn and Crimson Lily in Black Desert Mobile. The Outlaw Zone content is now permanent with the mode itself not being available anymore since it a part of the regular content. Field of Valor: Desert Level 5 lets you challnge Hystria Sentinels. You need 25,000 CP for this. Watch the Black Desert Mobile Lahn and Crimson Lily character showcase video below: