Black Desert PC adjusts potions and ramps up skill XP earnings, Black Desert Mobile releases the Lahn
It’s a tale of two updates for the same IP as Black Desert on PC and Black Desert Mobile both have some updates arriving this week that players of either game will want to know about. Starting with the PC version of the game, this week’s update makes some changes to potions that include reducing their carry weight by 50% and reducing the cooldown time for certain perfumes and elixirs from 20 seconds to 10 seconds. The update has also improved skill XP earning rates in certain monster zones, with some XP earnings rising by as much as 70%.massivelyop.com
Comments / 0