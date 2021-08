Juventus are willing to let go of midfielder Weston McKennie this summer, following the arrival of Sassuolo’s Manuel Locatelli. McKennie came to Juventus last summer from Schalke, initially on a loan deal with an option to buy if certain conditions were met. Back in March, the Old Lady took up their option to buy, paying an initial €18.5 million fee with up to €7m in bonuses.