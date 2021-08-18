Cancel
Immigration

No plans to resettle Afghans in North Dakota

By Paul Jurgens
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBISMARCK – There are no current plans to bring any of the people fleeing the conflict in Afghanistan to North Dakota. The North Dakota Department of Human Services says there is no resettlement plan and that the process is actually quite extensive. The state’s refugee coordinator says the people being transported to the U.S. are classified as Special Immigrant Visa Holders. Each person will be resettled in an area of the country that Afghans have already settled in.

