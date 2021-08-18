Adopt A Beach Babe From Cherryland Humane Society this Summer

It’s often said when you adopt a dog or cat, they actually adopt you. Plus, the summer season is a great time to adopt a furry friend you enjoy the sunshine with, maybe lay on the beach with and

fill your summer with whisker kisses.

Cherryland Humane Society in Traverse City is hosting their Adopt a Beach Babe program through the end of August to help countless dogs and cats find their forever homes. The program is promoting dogs and cats who have been with Cherryland for more than 100 days! Adoption fees will also be reduced by half for those animals who have been there for over the 100 days.

Right now the adoption fees for dogs are $100 and $45 for cats.

