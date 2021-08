Hades is widely considered one of the best games to be released in recent years and it is finally making its way to Xbox and PlayStation consoles soon. The indie sensation from Supergiant Games took the world by storm back in 2018 when it was released in Early Access. Fast forward nearly three years and people still look to Hades as the kind of game everyone should at least play once to experience it, even if they're not particularly a fan of roguelike games.