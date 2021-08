Microsoft launched its latest generation of Xbox consoles – the Xbox Series X and S – last year, and one of the headlining features is 4K support. Specifically, the Xbox Series X even touts support for 4K at 120 frames per second. However, ever since they were released, the new consoles have rendered the dashboard at 1080p, regardless of what display they’re connected to. Now, that’s starting to change, as Xbox Insiders can now test a 4K dashboard on the Xbox Series X.