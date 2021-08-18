Cancel
Education

Missouri Board of Education Approves Permanently Allowing Online Training Option for Substitute Teacher Candidates

northwestmoinfo.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMissouri has had a teacher and substitute teacher shortage for years and the pandemic has created an even greater need for additional teachers in the classroom. The Missouri Board of Education has approved today permanently allowing an online training option for substitute teacher candidates. Later this calendar year, aspiring subs will have the choice of taking a virtual course of about 20 hours – or fulfilling the traditional 60 college credit hours. During today’s meeting, board member Don Claycomb of Linn says although the alternative path was controversial at first, he thinks the permanent route is a good move…

