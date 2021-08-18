Daily fantasy picks, values for Aug. 18

A version of this article originally appeared on DraftKings. For more betting insights, check out DraftKings.com. Charlie Morton, Atlanta Braves at Miami Marlins ($9,700) — Over Morton’s last nine starts, his baseline is 20.7 DKFP. On Wednesday evening, he’ll face the Marlins at Miami — one of the most pitcher friendly parks in baseball. The park isn’t much help for Morton because he limits fly balls (28%) and hard contact (29%), but the Marlins lineup is — 90 wRC+, .300 wOBA, .143 ISO, 31 % hard contact rate and a 25% K rate against right-handed pitching. At home, the Marlins have the fourth-lowest ISO (.138) and seventh-lowest wOBA (.300). Not only is the Marlins’ contact weak, but their 29.3% CSW (called strike and swinging strike rate) is the second-worst in baseball. Morton’s 30.9% CSW is the fifth-best in baseball. This is a no-brainer.