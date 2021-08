Beneath the sudden sparks of gunfire, the hissing of something hiding in the dark, and the sound of a team slowly stepping through infested corridors, Aliens: Fireteam Elite is going to be relying a lot on the music of the game to sell its atmosphere. Will it succeed at that? Well, we can’t tell you that… but you can get some idea of whether or not it will work based on a new preview of composer Austin Wintory’s music in the title.