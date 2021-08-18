Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

September 2021 Issue

Texas Monthly
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome of the healthiest coral communities in the world beckon off the Texas coast. Can unlikely allies save this undersea paradise?. Thanks to Jordan Santana, Texas Is Poised to Become a Skateboard Mecca. She now runs her family business, but Joella Gammage Torres of Texas Hatters still enjoys the craft...

www.texasmonthly.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mecca
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Related
Texas StateTexas Monthly

TM Recommends: Read a Dane’s Assessment of Texas Culture

In the Texas Monthly Recommends series, Texas Monthly writers, editors, photographers, and producers offer up their favorite recent culture discoveries from the great state of Texas. Read Mathilde Walter Clark’s Lone Star. “In a way, I’m from here.” That’s how Mathilde Walter Clark, author and narrator of the forthcoming novel...
ApparelTexas Monthly

Photos: Her Hatbands Add That Personal Touch

Third-generation master hatter Joella Gammage Torres spent much of her childhood in the back rooms of Texas Hatters, a shop founded by her grandfather and known for its creations for musicians such as Jerry Jeff Walker and Willie Nelson. As a teenager, Torres learned the trade from her father, Manny Gammage. To avoid sewing, which was her least-favorite task, she threw herself into making hatbands, the decorative piece around the crown. Torres now runs the business with her husband, David—they moved it from Buda to Lockhart in 2006—but she still loves customizing leather with stamps, tooling, and hand-painted designs. “A hatband says something about the person wearing it, just like the hat does,” she says.
Utah Statetoofab.com

Newlywed Couple Found Dead at Utah Campsite After Reporting 'Creepy' Man

There are no suspects — but the Sheriff claims there is no danger. A newlywed couple were found dead at a Utah campground just days after reporting a "creepy man." The bodies Kylen Schulte, 24, and Crystal Turner, 38, were discovered on Wednesday near their campsite in the La Sal Mountains by their friend, who had set out in search of them when they failed to show up for work.
Utah StatePosted by
Outsider.com

Couple Found Dead on Utah Hiking Trail Complained of ‘Creepy Guy’ at Their Campsite Before Disappearing

Although hiking through a national park or a nearby nature trail can be beautiful and calming, there is a certain level of risk that unfortunately comes with the activity. Hiking often puts the individual out in a remote area with few other individuals in the area. Submersing yourself in the wilderness can make a person vulnerable to external threats, whether that’s wildlife or even other humans. Individuals hiking can also suffer from health issues. There have been several deaths related to hiking in extreme temperatures and suffering from heatstroke.
EntertainmentPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: A Cowboy Picked on by Strangers at the Saloon Gets Angry

For today’s dose of laughter, two cowboys showed their famed skills in situations they rectified with some quick thinking that involved saloons, beer, and horses. As one cowboy rode through town, he decided to stop at the local saloon for a drink before continuing on his journey. Two beers later, the cowboy left the saloon. Unfortunately, when he got outside, he found his horse had been stolen.
Montgomery County, TXTexas Monthly

Opponents of “Critical Race Theory” Are Winning a Culture War in Montgomery County

Before she even reached the podium to deliver remarks at the Conroe Independent School District board meeting in late July, Ginger Russell began to talk. The small-business owner and mother of two had only three minutes allotted to discuss “critical race theory.” She had spent much of the previous few months attending school board meetings across Montgomery County, north of Houston, decrying the academic framework that examines the ways in which legal, social, and cultural systems can perpetuate racial discrimination.
MusicTexas Monthly

The 20EssentialTexasRap Tracks

Like many great Texas tales, this one has humble beginnings. Disco Al’s 1980 single “The Bounce Rap”—as far as we can tell, our state’s first rap record—borrowed its sound straight from New Jersey’s Sugarhill Gang. Eventually, Texas started looking to itself for inspiration, thanks in large part to entrepreneurs such as Houston’s J. Prince, the founder of Rap-A-Lot Records. Through ingenuity and steady cultivation of homegrown talent, Rap-A-Lot and other local labels gave Texas its own hip-hop scene.
RestaurantsTexas Monthly

Burning Questions With Desert Oak Barbecue

This article is part of a series that spotlights Texas pitmasters in their own words, available exclusively to TM BBQ Club members. When Richard and Suzanne Funk opened up the Desert Oak Barbecue truck back in 2015, our barbecue editor, Daniel Vaughn, believed their presence was exactly what the El Paso ‘cue scene was missing. Years later, the Funks have expanded to a brick and mortar, added tons of menu items, and are continuing to impress in far West Texas.
Fort Worth, TXTexas Monthly

A Beer Drinker’s Guide to the Fort Worth Ale Trail

Cold Fort Worth beer just ain’t no good for jealous. I’ve tried it night after night. You’re in someone else’s arms in Dallas. “I don’t think any of us can ever have another Beaver Nugget again,” Panther Island Brewing co-owner Johnnye Michael says from behind the bar. I’m in the...
Texas StateTexas Monthly

Losing Our Religion: Texas’s College Football Identity Crisis

Texas’s state bird is the mockingbird, its state food is chili, and its state religion is football. For more than a century, Texans have linked their sense of independence, ruggedness, and superiority to the gridiron. Generations of Texans have been raised with the belief that they came from the best football state in the country.
PoliticsTexas Monthly

Quiz: Which of These Weird Texas Town Names Are Real?

It’d be hard not to run into one or two oddly named cities or towns in Texas, a state with over a thousand incorporated municipalities. But as anyone who’s lived here long enough—or who’s driven past enough rangeland, roadkill, and starry skies knows—Texas is home to more than a few places with distinctly strange names. So why not find out whether you really did see an exit sign for Tuxedo or a distance marker to Cornbread? And did the magical waters of Wizard Wells really prompt a renaming of the town in the mid-1800s? Was Zipperlandville the land of zippers, a funny coincidence, or a place based in fiction? Test your knowledge of the nooks and crannies of the Lone Star State by guessing which of these quirky town names are real.
Dallas County, TXTexas Monthly

“A Recipe For Disaster”: Two Viruses Surge as Texas Children Return to School

When two-year-old Mila began occasionally coughing in early May, her parents figured she’d caught a summer cold. But after her symptoms worsened until she couldn’t stop coughing, a visit to the pediatrician sent them straight to the emergency room. “Her oxygen levels were not even registering,” said her mother, Kalee Dionne, a meteorologist for Dallas television station WFAA.
Austin, TXTexas Monthly

A Wine-Obsessed Austinite Wins the Viral Vineyard Job of a Lifetime

WHO: Lindsay Perry, a 28-year-old sports marketer and wine lover from Austin. WHAT: A yearlong job offer to drink and study wine, all while living rent-free on a California vineyard. WHY IT’S SO GREAT: When Murphy-Goode Winery announced that it would hire one lucky person to work a “dream job”...
YogaTexas Monthly

Roar of the Crowd: September 2021

Christian Wallace’s piece on Bass Reeves [“The Resurrection of Bass Reeves,” July 2021] was the kind of history I most appreciate: peeling the onion, giving the facts and myths their telling, revealing all sources and deficits. I’m grateful to know all of the stories embedded in this excellent article. Coincidence:...

Comments / 0

Community Policy