Patrick Williams, who averaged just 7.4 field goal attempts per game during his rookie season, did a complete 180 in his first taste of Summer League action. From the team’s first matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans on August 9th, it became quite clear that Williams would use the next few games to test out his newfound offensive aggressiveness – a mentality that fans and teammates alike wanted to see out of Williams as the regular season dragged on (it was clearly something he worked on during his first real NBA offseason).