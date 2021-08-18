Health officials predict fall spike, 4,000+ more COVID-19 deaths in Michigan this year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville area doctors are now facing an unsettling reality they said they never hoped to see at this point in the COVID-19 pandemic. "The increase in pediatric admissions, particularly very sick children, is really disturbing," UofL School of Medicine vice dean of research Dr. Jon Klein said. "There was an opinion that was widely held that children somehow avoided this virus and maybe with that alpha virus, that original virus, they did but now with delta they absolutely do not."