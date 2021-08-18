Cancel
Michigan State

Health officials predict fall spike, 4,000+ more COVID-19 deaths in Michigan this year

By WWJ Newsroom
audacy.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WWJ) State health leaders are predicting another big wave of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Michigan this fall — and thousands more potential deaths. Giving an update Wednesday, Dr. Sarah Lyon-Callo, Director of the Bureau of Epidemiology and Population Health at the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, said that's "if" vaccination rates stay the same as they are now, and Delta is the predominant variant.

