Lawmakers Call for FTC to Review Zillow’s ShowingTime Acquisition

By Liz Dominguez
rismedia.com
 5 days ago

House and Senate antitrust subcommittee members Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.) and Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) have asked the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to review Zillow's pending $500 million acquisition of home-showing scheduling platform, ShowingTime. Why the probe?. The lawmakers are citing anti-trust concerns in the residential real estate space. "The...

