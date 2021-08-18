How Myles Murphy worked to improve his game for Tigers defense
Myles Murphy was a Freshman All-American for a reason. The national top-five recruit starred for the Tigers as a true freshman. Murphy has great positional size (6-5, 275) and played like it on Saturdays. He started six games for the Tigers and played over 400 snaps last fall. While on the field, the blue-chipper recorded 51 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 4 sacks and 3 forced fumbles. PFF had the true freshman ranked as the top edge defender in the country against the run.www.on3.com
