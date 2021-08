As the Seattle Mariners settled in to begin a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, and the fans settled in to watch, it was with a backdrop of mild discomfort. A sense of uneasiness has hung around the Mariners. While the whispers of clubhouse discontent seem somewhat overblown, the Mariners are just 6-10 since the deadline. Marco Gonzales’ complete game win yesterday acted as something of a salve for the team’s wounds (winning cures all, as they say), but none but the most irrational still harbor dreams of the playoffs this season.