No longer able to make a living in Cook Inlet, young commercial fishermen head west to Bristol Bay
The F/V Nedra E is smaller than the other boats bobbing at the dock in Naknek in Southwest Alaska. Thor Evenson didn’t have Bristol Bay in mind when he designed the boat for his parents, Nikiski homesteaders Jim and Nedra Evenson. Until last year, the Nedra E had been a Cook Inlet boat, captained by Jim, then his nephew, and now his grandson, 32-year-old Taylor Evenson.www.alaskapublic.org
