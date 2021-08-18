Yard Sale + Market benefitting Fellowship House, Inc.

If you love a yard sale, you will want to stop by The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. The SPCA of Hancock County is located in Trenton this weekend for a 3-day sale. The hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day of the weekend. All items are displayed under tents. All the money raised goes directly to the care of all the SPCA's resident dogs and cats. Find info here.