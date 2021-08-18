Yard Sale + Market benefitting Fellowship House, Inc.
Come out to Sloss Furnaces National Historic Landmark to support the Fellowship House, Inc. at their Yard Sale and Market event on Saturday, August 28!. Established in 1965, the Fellowship House is a Non-Profit Agency funded primarily by the the Alabama Department of Mental Health, United Way of Central Alabama, Walker Area Community Foundation, donations and sliding-scale fees. The house provides a substance abuse recovery program designed to serve the special needs of an individual who suffers from alcoholism, drug addiction and co-occurring disorders.bhamnow.com
