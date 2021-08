For the last 23 years, Kicker 102.5 along with our friends at Red River Credit Union have partnered to bring you this monstrous traveling trophy known as the 'Kicker Cup' to our local Texarkana high schools. 2020 was a messed up year due to COVID for so many reasons and high school football was no exception. The team schedules were all over the place with the number of games played so we had to not award the trophy to anyone last season. As we enter year 24 this week, the winner will once again be determined by which team has the best overall winning record at the end of the regular football season. Each team has 10 games scheduled for their regular season. Hopefully, COVID won't be a factor this year. 2021, here we go!