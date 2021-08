No, the following is not a parody. BET on Tuesday announced that Karen, a made-for-TV movie about a racist white woman named — you guessed it! — Karen, is set to premiere on Tuesday, Sept. 14 (at 10/9c). The film stars Orange Is the New Black vet Taryn Manning (aka Pennsatucky) as Karen, an entitled, bigoted Caucasian woman who “pulls out all the stops to rid her precious neighborhood of the peaceful African American couple (The Chi‘s Cory Hardrict and Star‘s Jasmine Burke) who just moved in next door,” according to the official logline. Greg Alan Williams (Greenleaf), Lorenzo Cromwell (Wild ‘N Out) and V. Bozeman (Empire)...