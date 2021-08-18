Cancel
Jeff Bezos is suing NASA because he didn’t get U.S. moon landing contract

By Shore News Network
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jeff Bezos’ space company Blue Origin sued NASA on Monday after it awarded a lunar landing contract to Elon Musk’s SpaceX. Blue Origin filed a complaint Monday in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims following NASA’s April decision to award SpaceX the $2.9 billion contract to construct a lunar lander known as a Human Landing System (HLS) as part of NASA’s Artemis program. The space agency was expected to offer contracts but awarded only one, citing budget constraints.

Comments / 0

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

