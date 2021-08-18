Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Rhule Says Panthers are 'Significantly Better' Following Week with Colts

By Schuyler Callihan
Posted by 
AllPanthers
AllPanthers
 5 days ago

The Panthers have begun their joint practices with the Baltimore Ravens and had some positive signs coming out of day one. Last week, the Panthers got caught "dipping their toe in the water" while the Colts came out playing full-speed and really outworked Carolina in the first joint practice.

"You can be hesitant but that doesn't work in football," Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said. "You've got to show up and be the aggressors. One of the reasons we wanted to get away is because you look at our training camp and you're in Wofford then you're back to Bank of America for Fan Fest, then back to Wofford, then here, I want our guys to get used to preparing for chaos. Everything is just not going to be spoonfed for you. It's been a couple of days since we practiced and our guys have to understand that when we come out here we're the Carolina Panthers and we have to play to that standard and that's one of the reasons I wanted to bring them here to draw some of that out of them. I thought early on offense we were sort of hesitant. I thought guys like Christian [McCaffrey] got really upset about that and brought the group along but it has to be way better."

Day two in Indy wasn't flawless but it was much better and the effort was there which is what Rhule and his staff were looking for. That carried into Sunday's game with the Colts where aside from penalties, the Panthers were fairly solid. Rhule was asked about how much better he felt the team is after having practiced with the Colts.

"Significantly better. Thank you for that question. I think the first day we went out there and kind of dipped our toe in the water and the Colts didn't dip their toe in the water. I think the second day we came out there and if you were on that defensive field, our defense said we're going to forge an identity. Offensively, seeing Sam in the 2-minute take us right down and kick a field goal to win it. I thought we came out of the second day feeling like 'hey, we are a way better football team than we were even yesterday.' In the game, I thought the twos played really well. We're certainly not where we want to be but I think we are significantly better than we were when we got on the plane last Wednesday."

Is this just coach speak or did the Panthers really get better?

Well, the Ravens are a very physical team in the trenches and provide a bunch of challenges for offenses. The Panthers' o-line held up and won some battles while QB Sam Darnold made some plays in the passing game. Rhule was certainly more pleased with today's results than last week's first joint practice.

"I thought going against that Ravens defense, that vaunted front that we held our own running the football, protected well, weren't very good at getting open and catching the football. But in terms of other things and the physicality, what they did with the blitz packages I thought for the first day without watching the tape it was about what we wanted."

Although the results don't necessarily matter in the preseason, the fact that Carolina is going up against three playoff teams that exude toughness and physicality will be a huge benefit for them in preparation for the season.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments / 0

AllPanthers

AllPanthers

Charlotte, NC
26
Followers
543
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

AllPanthers is a FanNation channel with the latest news on the Carolina Panthers

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colts#American Football#The Carolina Panthers#Christian#Indy#Facebook Twitter#Callihan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Facebook
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
MountaineerMaven

Matt Rhule Comments on Will Grier's Performance vs Colts

After having no preseason games a year ago, former West Virginia quarterback Will Grier saw the field for the first time since 2019 on Sunday. He began last season splitting time with P.J. Walker as Teddy Bridgewater's backup in Carolina before Walker eventually separated himself and earned QB2 status. Heading...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Panthers Coach Matt Rhule Has Honest Assessment Of QB Sam Darnold

The Panthers are just a few days away from their preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts. And while the Carolina squad has a lot to improve on with last year’s 5-11 campaign, the majority of focus for this offseason has been placed on new starting quarterback Sam Darnold. Some critics...
NFLDerrick

Panthers' Rhule unhappy with passing game vs. Ravens

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Panthers coach Matt Rhule emerged from Wednesday’s joint practices against the Baltimore Ravens unhappy with his team’s passing game, particularly Carolina’s wide receivers. “We weren’t very good getting open and catching the football,” Rhule said following a 2 1/2-hour practice at Wofford College.
NFLCarolina Panthers

Camp observations: Panthers off to sluggish start with Colts

WESTFIELD, Ind. — The Panthers kept talking about their joint practices with the Colts being a measuring stick. Thursday, they definitely got the short end of it. Panthers head coach Matt Rhule wasn't pleased with a number of things about his team after their first session with another team, and he made it clear to his team afterward how he felt.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Is Matt Rhule playing it safe with Panthers starters the right call?

Matt Rhule is playing it safe with his Carolina Panthers starters this weekend, but is it the right call to make in the circumstances?. The Carolina Panthers won’t be sending their starters into action at the Indianapolis Colts in their first preseason game of the summer. Head coach Matt Rhule stated immediately after Friday’s eventful joint practice that the likes of Sam Darnold will not be seeing the field at Lucas Oil Stadium, which resulted in plenty of social media debate from the team’s fanbase.
NFLRock Hill Herald

Sam Darnold to make his Panthers debut vs. Baltimore? Matt Rhule is leaning that way

Fans at Bank of America Stadium this Saturday will get a sample of what to expect from the Panthers during the regular season. Coach Matt Rhule said Thursday that he’s “leaning toward” quarterback Sam Darnold playing a small amount in Carolina’s preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens. He also said “several starters” will see some playing time. The decision was announced after the final of two joint practices with the Ravens.
NFLYardbarker

Rhule Compares Panthers O-Line to I-85: 'We're Under Construction'

Tuesday afternoon, news broke that the Carolina Panthers had traded former 2nd round draft pick Greg Little to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a 2022 7th round pick. The move itself wasn't all that surprising as Little seemed to be on his way out after having struggled the first two years of his career and with the additions that were made to the line such as Cameron Erving and Brady Christensen.
NFLPosted by
The Associated Press

Panthers playing it safe with McCaffrey in the preseason

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule is playing it safe when it comes to Christian McCaffrey’s playing time in the preseason. Rhule said that while most of the team’s starters will play about one half in Carolina’s preseason finale Friday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team’s star running back will be “very, very limited” — if he even plays at all.
NFLIsland Packet Online

Panthers kicker Joey Slye facing pressure to perform after missed kicks

Kicker was the only position on the Carolina Panthers roster without any competition for the entirety of training camp. The lack of addition spoke loudly about the team’s confidence in third-year kicker Joey Slye, perhaps more than any words could. But there were those, too. “He’s our kicker,” general manager...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers still do not have immediate competition for K Joey Slye

Carolina Panthers kicker Joey Slye’s only competition this summer has been himself. And he’s losing. As of Monday, the team still has yet to bring in any challengers for his starting role in the midst of his disappointing preseason play. There were no new legs present when the Panthers returned to their Charlotte practice field and head coach Matt Rhule didn’t have much insight into whether or not that’ll change.
NFLNew York Post

Man punches woman after she slaps him at Steelers game

Fans in the stands continue to duke it out at NFL preseason games. One week after a bloody brawl among fans at a Rams-Chargers game in Los Angeles, video of another fight at the Lions-Steelers game went viral Saturday night. A woman was shown arguing with a man in front...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: Arrest Warrant Issued For Ex-Star NFL Running Back

An arrest warrant has reportedly been issued for former star NFL running back Clinton Portis. The Alachua (Fl.) Chronicle reported this week that a court order has been issued for Portis, 39, over alleged unpaid child support bills. From the report:. A court has ordered the arrest of former NFL...
NFLPosted by
The Big Lead

Steelers Fan Fights Husband and Wife, Husband Gets Knocked Out

Going to a sporting event these days is a dangerous endeavor. Alcohol mixed with testosterone mixed with humans making their first public appearances in large venues seems to truly get the blood boiling these days. So it comes as no surprise to see fists flying during the Steelers preseason game against the Lions on Saturday night.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Shannon Sharpe Reacts To Latest NFL Fan Brawl Video

Another weekend, another ugly fan brawl in the stands of an NFL preseason game. Last weekend, a nasty fight broke out at the Los Angeles Rams vs. Los Angeles Chargers game. The fans involved in that fight, which turned very ugly, have since been banned from the stadium. Saturday night,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy