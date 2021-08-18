Cancel
Activision staffing up for "huge unannounced triple-A mobile project"

By Matthew Forde
pocketgamer.biz
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActivision looks to be aggressively moving more into mobile games with a huge recruitment drive for a new unannounced triple-A project in the space. Various posts have been shared on social media (particularly LinkedIn) discussing the numerous job vacancies available at the new California-based building. This follows on from the announcement that Activision is building a new in-house development studio dedicated to creating triple-A mobile games.

#Mobile Games#Activision Blizzard#Triple A#Linkedin#Warzone
