More acquisitions made by Embracer with Demiurge Studios, Fractured Byte and SmartPhone Labs
The Embracer Group has made three more acquisitions with Demiurge Studios, Fractured Byte and SmartPhone Labs. Terms of all three deals were not disclosed, however, all companies can receive an upfront payment with a further bonus payout if certain performance metrics are met between the next one to six years. The trio was purchased through Embracer subsidiary Saber Interactive.www.pocketgamer.biz
