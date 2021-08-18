Plan would create two Douglas ports of entry
BISBEE — The Douglas Port of Entry is poised to become a state of the art facility with plans to shift all commercial trucks to a new port of entry 5 miles to the west. “The bill passed today would dedicate $216 million for the new Douglas Port of Entry, and $184 million for rehabilitation at the current Douglas Port of Entry,” stated U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly in an email. “These investments have been long time in the making.”www.myheraldreview.com
