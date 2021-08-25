Anne Arundel County Police Officer Faces Indictment on Fraud Related Charges

An Anne Arundel County Police officer is facing charges in federal court for crimes related to schemes to defraud financial institutions and insurance companies.

Jaron Earl Taylor, age 27, of Ft. Washington, Maryland, of the Anne Arundel County Police Department, along with five other officers from departments outside of Anne Arundel County, allegedly conspired to commit three separate frauds, each of which involved filing false police reports and falsified loss claims in order to fraudulently obtain funds from financial institutions and insurance companies.



The indictment alleges that in January 2020, Taylor and a co-defendant coordinated the relocation of a vehicle in a garage to hide the vehicle for the purpose of filing a fraudulent insurance claim. Specifically, the indictment alleges that members of the conspiracy, including Taylor, moved the vehicle to a garage and conspirators then submitted a false police report stating that the vehicle was stolen. An insurance claim was subsequently filed seeking reimbursement for the vehicle that was reported stolen.



The Anne Arundel County Police Department released the following statement:

The Anne Arundel County Police Department became aware of the alleged criminal activity involving Officer Jaron Taylor in February of 2020.





Upon receiving this information, we contacted local authorities as part of an ongoing criminal investigation. As a result of the impending investigation, Mr. Taylor was suspended that day with pay, and an internal investigation was opened.





Mr. Taylor has remained without police powers since the initial suspension, pending the outcome of the criminal investigation. He is now suspended without pay.





"The alleged criminal actions of Jaron Taylor are deeply disturbing and not representative of the men and women of the Anne Arundel County Police Department who work tirelessly to build trust in the communities we protect and serve," said Anne Arundel County Police Chief Amal Awad.





Officer Taylor was hired in August of 2017 and was assigned to the Bureau of Patrol before his suspension.