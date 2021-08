If a man can be judged by the company he keeps, then perhaps a similar tell of just how brilliant Chicago doom outfit Trouble were is in those they influenced. Dave Grohl once called them, ​“One of the most mind-blowing bands I’d ever heard,” when recounting hearing them for the first time as a teenager. For Electric Wizard​’s Jus Oborn, they were ​“One of the greatest bands to ever walk the fucking Earth.”