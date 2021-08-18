Cancel
As Afghan vet, this is deeply sad

By Sloan Oliver
mymcr.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll Americans should be saddened and disillusioned at the events that unfolded in Afghanistan last weekend. The sudden and complete collapse of the Afghan government combined with the lack of response by the Biden regime is a debacle with global repercussions. Make no mistake, American foreign policy, as we’ve known it for the past 75 years is dead. Our adversaries and potential enemies will no longer fear us, and our allies can no longer trust us. Just last month, Biden stated “the Afghan troops have 300,000 well-equipped, as well-equipped as any army in the world – and an air force against something like 75,000 Taliban. (The Taliban takeover) is not inevitable.” Every word Biden spoke was a lie, and he knew it. Today, that Afghan army is no more. The Taliban rules Afghanistan as they did 20 years ago, just prior to September 11th. We find ourselves in the humiliating position of begging Taliban leadership to “pretty please” allow Americans to leave.

