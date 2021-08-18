The world’s most exclusive home
Before the Civil War, the home built at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Washington, DC 20006 was the largest house in the United States. It has 55,000 square feet with 132 rooms including 16 bedrooms and 35 bathrooms. It takes around 3 tons of white paint just to paint the exterior. Known as the White House (since 1901 when Teddy Roosevelt first used it on his stationary), it has 412 doors, 147 bulletproof windows, 28 fireplaces, 8 staircases, and 3 elevators. It is situated on 18 perfectly manicured acres, maintained by the National Park Service.www.mymcr.net
