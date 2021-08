Pasta with meat sauce has a special place on the dinner table, to be certain. Bolognese, though, is typically a thicker, creamier meat sauce than your standard American fare. Tomato, noodles, meat, plus a few extra ingredients make this 30-minute pasta Bolognese a quick and easy meal that practically anybody will enjoy. The key to making a pasta Bolognese that has everybody at dinner raving, though, is really all the extras you put into your homemade tomato sauce with this recipe. This is a Bolognese sauce to end all Bolognese sauces, especially because the recipe allows you to go from prep to table in just half an hour.