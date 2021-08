As of August 9, General Manager Tom Fitzgerald has re-signed the last remaining restricted free agent among the New Jersey Devils. At least, the last one who will actually play for the Devils; Gilles Senn will be with HC Davos. The Devils announced on their website this afternoon that they have re-signed forward Janne Kuokkanen to a two-season contract worth a total of $3.65 million. Kuokkanen will be paid $1.6 million for 2021-22 and $2.05 million in the following season for a cap hit of $1.85 million. He will be a restricted free agent eligible for arbitration at the end of this contract in 2023.