Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Point-to-Point LCC Breeze Picks Up $200M in Funding Round

By Michael B. Baker
businesstravelnews.com
 7 days ago

New low-cost carrier Breeze Airways plans to expand after raising more than $200 million in its latest round of funding, which closed Wednesday. The funding round, which included funds and accounts managed by BlackRock and Knighthead Capital as well as additional funding from earlier investors, brings Breeze to more than $300 million in startup capital. CEO and chairman David Neeleman, who has founded several other carriers including JetBlue and WestJet, said that has made Breeze "the best-funded startup in U.S. aviation history."

www.businesstravelnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Neeleman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breeze Airways#Point To Point#Lcc#Airbus A220#Startup#Knighthead Capital#Jetblue And Westjet#Embraer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Airbus
Businesseconomy
BlackRock
Related
Aerospace & Defensefuturetravelexperience.com

Delta continues fleet renewal with 30 additional Airbus A321neos

Delta Air Lines has reached an agreement with Airbus to add 30 A321neo aircraft to its order book. The airline has stated that this transaction reinforces its strategic fleet objectives to boost operational simplification, achieve economies of scale and drive productivity. “Adding these aircraft strengthens Delta’s commitment to replacing older...
Industrybusinesstravelnews.com

Kalibri Labs Predicts Lodging Recovery Slowdown for Rest of 2021

Citing sluggish group and business demand, weakening leisure demand and the spread of the Covid-19 delta variant, Kalibri Labs now projects a recovery slowdown for the remainder of 2021, according to a company report released Wednesday. Both airline bookings and hotel demand dropped off in July compared with June, according...
Industryairwaysmag.com

Breeze Airways Secures US$200m Financing

MIAMI – Breeze Airways (MX) has secured today US$200m in series B funding, just three months after launching operations. The funds, led by accounts managed by BlackRock and Knighthead Capital Management, will be used to fuel growth and continue the expansion of the airline. With 39 routes out of 16...
Aerospace & Defensetravelweekly.com

Breeze Airways receives $200M investment

New low-cost carrier Breeze Airways plans to expand after raising more than $200 million in its latest round of funding, which closed Wednesday. The funding round, which included funds and accounts managed by BlackRock and Knighthead Capital as well as additional funding from earlier investors, brings Breeze to more than $300 million in startup capital.
Industrybusinesstravelnews.com

United Expands Covid-19 Testing Footprint with Walmart, Albertson Partnerships

United Airlines has added more than 3,000 Covid-19 testing sites at Walmart and Albertson Companies locations for booking through its Travel-Ready Center, the carrier announced. Passengers now can book testing appointments at the sites through United's website or app, and results are delivered through the site or app four to...
Lifestylebusinesstravelnews.com

South African Airways to Return to Skies Next Month

South African Airways will resume service on Sept. 23, nearly 18 months after suspending commercial operations in March 2020 after several years of financial difficulties. The carrier will begin selling tickets on Aug. 26, with frequent flyer points and travel credit vouchers able to be redeemed starting on Sept. 6. The initial phase of SAA's resurrection will be limited to flights between Johannesburg and Cape Town, Accra, Kinshasa, Harare, Lusaka and Maputo, with more destinations to follow.
Travelbusinesstravelnews.com

Good Travel Management Rolls Out Events Division

U.K.-based Good Travel Management has launched a new exhibitions and events-focused division. Dubbed GT Events, the unit will be led by Ian Cutts, who has joined as GTM events manager. Cutts is a travel sector veteran with more than 23 years of industry experience and has spent the past decade in an exhibitions and events leadership position. Cutts will be joined in September by Darren Wilkins, who will serve in a sales and relationship role with GT Events.
Travelbusinesstravelnews.com

'Nimble' SMEs Lead Corporate Travel Recovery

Business travel recovery looks bumpy, with Covid-19 cases on the rise in many geographies, international travel still lagging and many companies postponing their return to the office. One recovery element that has remained consistent, however, is that small- and midsize companies jump-started the return to travel after March 2020. Airlines,...
Credits & LoansPosted by
BoardingArea

Citi Rewards+ Card Review: Round Up Points With No Annual Fee (2021)

In the interest of full disclosure, OMAAT earns a referral bonus for anyone that’s approved through some of the below links. Citi is an advertising partner of OMAAT. These are the best publicly available offers (terms apply) that we have found for each product or service. Opinions expressed here are the author's alone, not those of the bank, credit card issuer, airline, hotel chain, or product manufacturer/service provider, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities. Please check out our advertiser policy for further details about our partners, and thanks for your support!
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
BoardingArea

“We Really Don’t Want to Fight With You”: United Airlines Flight Attendant Tells Passengers During Face Mask Speech

A United Airlines flight attendant has apparently been caught on video telling passengers that she “really doesn’t want to fight” them over the federal face mask mandate that requires all passengers aged two and over to wear a face mask at all times unless actively eating or drinking or classed as exempt due to a medical reason.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Interesting Engineering

China Is Developing an 'Ultra-Large' $2.3 Million Megaship That Is Miles Long

Crewed space missions call for colossal engineering projects. And, researchers in China are investigating the possibility of assembling a spacecraft in orbit as part of the nation's expanding ambitions for future space exploration, with crewed missions operating on long-term timescales. And, maddeningly, the proposal from the National Natural Science Foundation...
Aerospace & Defenseaudacy.com

Boeing unveils ‘most advanced’ fighter jets ever

Boeing unveiled the newest iteration of its F-15 fighter airplanes Wednesday, describing the model as the “most advanced version of the jet ever manufactured” with more speed and range than any other fighter plane in the world. The airplane manufacturer developed the new planes – dubbed the F-15QA – in...
Lifestyledoctorofcredit.com

Hilton: Earn Up To 3x Points On All Stays

Hiltons Honors is offering 2x points on stays from September 7-December 31. American Express Hilton cardholders can earn 3x points instead. Offer valid for stays completed September 7, 2021, through December 31, 2021 (“Promotion Period”) at any hotel or resort within the Hilton Portfolio. Hilton Honors™ members must first register at HiltonHonors.com/PowerUp prior to completing a stay within the Promotion Period. You must check out on or prior to December 31, 2021 to be eligible for this offer.
Economygodsavethepoints.com

Hilton ‘Power Up’ Bonus: Up To 3X Unlimited Points

Hilton Hotels has an aggressive campaign to earn you more points, and get more heads in their beds. Everyone should be happy, because everyone can earn more points, but people who have a Hilton credit card can earn even more points. Here’s everything you need to know about ‘Power Up’,...
Travelhotelnewsresource.com

Expedia Group Leads Travel Digital Ad Spending Spree - Travel Weekly

Travel companies have ramped up their digital ad spend levels over the course of this year, with Expedia Group ranking as travel's top spender in recent months, according to data from digital ad intelligence platform Pathmatics. Pathmatics reports that the overall travel category has more than doubled its digital ad...
Industrytravelweekly.com

Hyatt chief: ALG acquisition brings us closer to agents

Mark Hoplamazian, CEO of Hyatt Hotels Corp., told travel advisors attending Asta's Global Convention that bringing Apple Leisure Group (ALG) into the Hyatt portfolio will deepen the hospitality company's relationship with them. "You play a critical role in the travel ecosystem," he told the audience in a prerecorded video. "We...

Comments / 0

Community Policy