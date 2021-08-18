Point-to-Point LCC Breeze Picks Up $200M in Funding Round
New low-cost carrier Breeze Airways plans to expand after raising more than $200 million in its latest round of funding, which closed Wednesday. The funding round, which included funds and accounts managed by BlackRock and Knighthead Capital as well as additional funding from earlier investors, brings Breeze to more than $300 million in startup capital. CEO and chairman David Neeleman, who has founded several other carriers including JetBlue and WestJet, said that has made Breeze "the best-funded startup in U.S. aviation history."www.businesstravelnews.com
