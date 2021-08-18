Personalize Your Ford Bronco with Sharp-Looking Wheels and Tires

This Mustang Boss from 1970 has a lot of custom touches to it. One of the most highly desired Mustangs to emerge from the muscle car era is the old-school cool Boss 302. Purpose-built as a Trans Am road-racing qualifier, the Boss Mustang was the brainchild of Larry Shinoda, who is also responsible for the Camaro Z28 as a former GM employee. One of his first efforts with the Blue Oval was the successful classic Mach 1. Given a short two-year production run, Ford only built 1,628 Boss 302 Mustangs for 1969 and 7,013 cars for 1970. This incredible example of a 1970 Boss 302 Ford Mustang has had a few upgrades and is a great example to start your collection. This particular example shares a 44 year history with the owner.