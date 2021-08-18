PGA DFS Playbook: THE NORTHERN TRUST

The FedEx Cup Playoffs begin this weekend in New York City. It’s a fun final three weeks of the PGA Tour season. You’ve got the Top 125 players in the FedEx Cup standings competing this weekend at THE NORTHERN TRUST. This will be the last event with a cut of the season as well. The Top 70 players in the standings after this weekend will compete next week at the BMW Championship. There will be a lot of jockeying for a spot inside that Top 70. Names like Bubba Watson, Harold Varner III, Ian Poulter, Adam Scott, Doug Ghim, and Alex Noren are just outside the BMW field right now. Roger Sloan was 131st heading into the Wyndham and that playoff loss moved him to 92nd. He’s not only in this weekend field, he’s got a shot at...