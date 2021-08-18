Swap Shop Items from Wednesday, August 18, 2021

Steel: 8’x20’ & 15’x 5/8” 4140 plates; I beams of all sizes 40’ lengths and down; 10” & 8” schedule 10 well casing; 4” & 2” PE schedule 40 pipe; 1 ½” & 1” schedule 80 pipe; 2” & 1 ½” schedule 40; 1 ¼” tubing; ½” hyd tubing; 4”x5”x40’ angle; A500 rectangle tubing; A36 channel; Uni strut 1 5/8”x1 5/8”x20’; Varies sizes of angle, channel, flat, round bar, square bar full sticks S.S. Steel: ¼”x4’x8’; square; round; angle stock all 304. Aluminum: channel; sheet; pipe varies sizes, 6061. 19W4 serrated 2”x3’x15’ grating. Note: to much stuff to list every size and piece, large volume of new inventory check out pictures on website to see more! Cantilever metal rack 20,000lb, 14’ high; Adjustable material carts on wheels. Forklift: Cat P6500 gas/propane forklift, lift capacity 6250lb weights 10,880 currently not running. Extra set of 4 ½’ pallet forks. Shop Items: Jib Crane 10’ high w/ 11’ Beam; Gorbell Crane; P&H 6000lb overhead cable hoist; elec chain falls; (2) air compressors w/ 30hp elec motors; Several sections of ridge racking w/ shelving; Green lee pipe bender; metal cabinets; Knaack job boxes; banding tools; chain come alongs; hose reels; 3+ heavy duty 8’ welding tables; extension cords; lifting straps; chains & binders; Other Misc Items: 300 gal fuel tank w/ 12v fill rite pump; L shape & rectangle transfer tanks w/ 12v pumps; (2) International front bumpers; large tarps; 10’x6’ storage box w/ barn doors; 300 gal Stainless Steel totes; Lg Elec 25hp motors; several sets of caster wheels; copper wire; 80-3R roller chain; Metal inlet covers/grates; NG/propane heater; paddle wheels off the Barbra J. Building Material: (17) sheets of ¾” plywood; (30) sheets of ½” plywood; 2x8x12 oak rough cut; NOS int doors; (10) trusses 18’ w/ 6’ o.h. and 2’ o.h.; (2) 17’x11’ roofs w/ metal. Lawn & Garden: Kubota T1760 riding mower; troy bilt walk behind sickle bar; 3’ lawn roller.
