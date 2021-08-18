Cancel
Swap Shop Items from Wednesday, August 18, 2021

 5 days ago

2.DESPERATELY LF single story house for rent, preferably in Sommerset County, references available, 410-913-7413 serious inquiries only. 6.2005 Gallant, doesn’t run, has new parts $1,000 757-607-7664. 7.LF parts for a Toro 0 turn riding mower, 60in. cut, 27hp, willing to buy the whole mower if you have it 757-709-9569. 8.New...

Shoppingwalls102.com

Swap Shop 8/10/21

FOR SALE John Deere mulch kit off of an X390 for a 48″ deck, like new CALL(815)910-5191. FOR SALE Antique Walnut Serpentine Secretary Desk Chippendale Style Bookcase Oxbow 80″ $225; Ornate gold-framed mirror with beveled edge (3’2″ x 2’8″) $75; 2 large Christmas trees with connecting greenery arch $125 CALL(815)228-2955..
Romesentinel.com

Items from The Beeches motel for sale

The Inn at The Beeches, 7900 Turin Road, is holding a special sale today through Saturday to sell some items before Nascentia Health moves into the complex. The sale, which began Wednesday, will be held noon to 6 p.m. each day. Only cash will be accepted and all sales are final.
EconomyFarm and Dairy

Steel, S.S. steel, shop items, and misc.

Steel: 8’x20’ & 15’x 5/8” 4140 plates; I beams of all sizes 40’ lengths and down; 10” & 8” schedule 10 well casing; 4” & 2” PE schedule 40 pipe; 1 ½” & 1” schedule 80 pipe; 2” & 1 ½” schedule 40; 1 ¼” tubing; ½” hyd tubing; 4”x5”x40’ angle; A500 rectangle tubing; A36 channel; Uni strut 1 5/8”x1 5/8”x20’; Varies sizes of angle, channel, flat, round bar, square bar full sticks S.S. Steel: ¼”x4’x8’; square; round; angle stock all 304. Aluminum: channel; sheet; pipe varies sizes, 6061. 19W4 serrated 2”x3’x15’ grating. Note: to much stuff to list every size and piece, large volume of new inventory check out pictures on website to see more! Cantilever metal rack 20,000lb, 14’ high; Adjustable material carts on wheels. Forklift: Cat P6500 gas/propane forklift, lift capacity 6250lb weights 10,880 currently not running. Extra set of 4 ½’ pallet forks. Shop Items: Jib Crane 10’ high w/ 11’ Beam; Gorbell Crane; P&H 6000lb overhead cable hoist; elec chain falls; (2) air compressors w/ 30hp elec motors; Several sections of ridge racking w/ shelving; Green lee pipe bender; metal cabinets; Knaack job boxes; banding tools; chain come alongs; hose reels; 3+ heavy duty 8’ welding tables; extension cords; lifting straps; chains & binders; Other Misc Items: 300 gal fuel tank w/ 12v fill rite pump; L shape & rectangle transfer tanks w/ 12v pumps; (2) International front bumpers; large tarps; 10’x6’ storage box w/ barn doors; 300 gal Stainless Steel totes; Lg Elec 25hp motors; several sets of caster wheels; copper wire; 80-3R roller chain; Metal inlet covers/grates; NG/propane heater; paddle wheels off the Barbra J. Building Material: (17) sheets of ¾” plywood; (30) sheets of ½” plywood; 2x8x12 oak rough cut; NOS int doors; (10) trusses 18’ w/ 6’ o.h. and 2’ o.h.; (2) 17’x11’ roofs w/ metal. Lawn & Garden: Kubota T1760 riding mower; troy bilt walk behind sickle bar; 3’ lawn roller.
ShoppingPosted by
96.1 The Eagle

If You’re Shopping for This Item in Central New York, Good Luck!

There is still plenty of summer left and with it, hotter temperatures. That is why I was frustrated with the lack of inventory of an important item. For the last 17 months we have seen shortages on everything from toilet paper and hand sanitizer to home improvement items and materials. Now, at least from my standpoint, there is an important hot weather clothing item that is in "short" supply. Given the fact I have been putting on the COVID-19 pounds, I was in search for a few more pairs of khaki shorts.
Bentonville, ARwbiw.com

Walmart reversing its mask policy

UNDATED — Walmart, the nation’s largest retailer is reversing its mask policy and will require all its workers including vaccinated ones in areas with high infection rates to wear masks. The Bentonville, Arkansas-based company says it is also encouraging customers to wear masks in those stores in areas with high...
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Best Life

Never Buy This One Food at Walmart, Customers Say in New Survey

After a shopping trip to Walmart, you probably leave with something you had no intention of buying. We don't blame you; it's easy to get swept up when you see everything in one place, leading you to buy some items that may be better purchased elsewhere, whether it's because you can find a better price at another store or because Walmart's quality is lacking. And if you do your grocery shopping at the world's biggest retailer, there's one item in particular you may want to skip on your next trip. In a new survey, customers named Walmart the worst place to buy one type of food. Read on to find out what you should never buy from Walmart, according to shoppers.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

What Code Black Really Means At Walmart

When it comes to something as big as Walmart, you can easily imagine it to be something along the lines of the military. The store itself is the base, the products are the ammunition, and the employees the soldiers in the war against high prices. It's also very efficient and requires its employees to be on call and ready to assist the loyal customers (no matter how utterly bizarre some may be) who frequent their aisles.
Recipesthemanual.com

Walmart is Practically Giving Away this Cuisinart Gas Grill Today

Right now, Walmart has a fantastic Cuisinart Deluxe Four-Burner Propane Gas Grill for just $247, saving you $87 on the usual price. If you’ve been tempted to embrace gas grilling for a while, you’re going to love the features available here and your bank balance is going to adore the price cut. With summer still hanging on, you don’t want to miss out so snap it up now while stock lasts.
LifestylePosted by
Vice

World’s Fastest-Accelerating Coaster Suspended Because Riders Keep Breaking Their Bones

The fastest-accelerating roller coaster in the world has been suspended until further notice, after multiple customers reported broken bones from the ride. Since December, at least six riders sustained bone fractures after riding “Do-Dodonpa,” a roller coaster that goes at “super death” speed in the country’s popular Fuji-Q Highland Park, the park’s operator said. Four of them said they broke their neck or back, a spokesperson for the park told VICE World News.
California StateApartment Therapy

This Tiny Red Cabin for Sale in California Has Hiking Trails Across the Street

Address: 328 N Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga, California. Nestled in a pocket of the Santa Monica Mountains, this 1940s cabin for sale is perfectly positioned to be an outdoorsy getaway for a couple of nature enthusiasts. The tiny 432-square-foot abode sits among a grove of oak trees, boasts access to stunning hiking trails in the state park across the street, and is only a 15-minute drive to the beaches of Malibu.
Holmes County, OHFarm and Dairy

Ranch home, 2 car attached garage, and misc.

Location: 5633 Twp. Rd. 401, Millersburg, Ohio, 44654. Directions: From Berlin take SR 39, east 2½ miles, to TR 401 (at Chestnut Ridge) north 1¼ miles to property. From Bunker Hill take CR 168 (Weaver Ridge), east 1½ miles to TR 401 south ½ mile to location. GPS Coordinates are...
Real EstateHouston Chronicle

Custom River Oaks home boasts luxury features (sponsored)

This custom designed home in the River Oaks area offers unique features, including Versailles pattern tumbled limestone floors and a Milgard sliding-door system that opens the living room wall to the outdoor loggia/pool and summer kitchen. Other interior features include Bertazzoni stainless-steel appliances in the kitchen, which opens to the...
Real EstateTahoe Daily Tribune

Home of the Week: Immaculate home in quiet neighborhood

Located in one of South Shore’s premium neighborhoods, Meadow Lakes in Montgomery Estates is surrounded by Cold Creek and Trout Creek with underground utilities in a quiet circular neighborhood. Upstairs living takes advantage of the views of the meadow across the street for hiking, biking and even fishing. This immaculate...
Normal, ILPantagraph

5 Bedroom Home in Normal - $325,000

UNBELIEVABLE 5 bedroom home just down from the ISU Golf Course! One of the largest finished square footage homes in its area! Grand, stunning and classic style are just a few words to describe this absolute GEM! Main level has formal dining, large eat in kitchen plus a formal living space, main level bedroom, 1 1/2 bathrooms and even the laundry room! Fantastic over the garage finished room makes a 5th bedroom or the perfect home office. All new gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout the main level (except for the kitchen) and all new beautiful carpeting upstairs! Both full bathrooms upstairs also have brand new, high quality flooring. Neutral, fresh paint throughout as well! Fantastic master bedroom with wonderful views of the mature treed backyard. Master bedroom en suite has separate shower and stool area, away from the double sinks. Other two bedrooms upstairs are also super generous in size and feature amazing closets. Main level laundry room also makes a wonderful crafting area. The large basement offers even more sqaure footage and has a radon reduction system just installed this past Spring and has a bath rough in. Close to ISU, all the Unit 5 schools, Uptown Normal and more! This home is truly a one of a kind and offers you the style, space and location that you will love!
Real Estatebungalower

House of the Day:2/2 Hourglass home asking $319,999

This two-bedroom, two-bathroom home is located at 1519 Groveland Avenue [GMap] in the ever-popular Hourglass District, just a few minutes away from popular businesses like The Aardvark, Johnny’s Otherside, Hourglass Social House, and Hourglass Brewing. This 1,008 SF bungalow features a screened-in front porch and mature landscaping. The home also...
ShoppingHerald Tribune

Here are all the best early Labor Day 2021 deals you can get at The Home Depot

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. We're more than two weeks away from Labor Day 2021, and this year, so many shoppers are waiting for the holiday's plethora of sale events to start. Fortunately, you don't have to wait too long to get a jump on savings for everything from home furniture to lawn mowers. All you have to do is hop over to The Home Depot!
Temperanceville, VAshoredailynews.com

Car crashes into Temperanceville Corner Mart

A vehicle crashed into the Temperanceville Corner Mart Friday morning. Units from Atlantic, Bloxom and Oak Hall Rescue responded. There were no major injuries. The vehicle, a Ford F-150 pickup, appeared to suffer major damage and struck another vehicle and pushed it into the front of the building. Corner Mart...
ShoppingPeople

16 Furniture Items on Amazon That Will Arrive by Next Week If You Shop Now

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Zinus Suzanne 37-Inch Metal and Wood Platform Bed Frame. $229.00. Amazon. No matter how prepared you are, moving can be a tedious process, and unexpected occurrences — like...

