La PORTE -- Sports, specifically La Porte sports, run deep in the Dermody family. "Our dad always stressed, if we were going to go out there, we were going to play hard," Jim Dermody said of his father Dick, who played football and basketball at the University of Arizona. "That's what we both got out of it. Being a Slicer, wearing orange and black, meant a lot to me. It was a great privilege. I always felt honored to get to wear that uniform, no matter what sport I was in."