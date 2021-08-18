Cancel
The unpacking blues

By Heather Kantrud
The Daily Journal
I’ve blabbered sporadically about packing and moving over the course of the past few months; so why not continue the trend and move onto the whole unpacking process? If you haven’t guessed, that is where we are at — unpacking. We aren’t at the beginning and we certainly aren’t at the end! We are smack dab in the middle of the unpacking process and, quite frankly, I hate it!

Thank goodness for grandmas who have come and helped the kids with their bedrooms, though they aren’t quite finished yet. Thank goodness for my best friend, who has a bizarre obsession with organizing kitchens and who was more than happy to head over on day one to get my kitchen all unpacked. Thank goodness for all the company that we’ve had who has graciously looked past the mess of boxes and random piles scattered throughout the house. Unpacking … it’s a process!

When we moved, I was incredibly busy with work. In fact, if it was a weekday, it was guaranteed that there was no way I was going to be unpacking anything at the end of the day. As I settle into my new role as managing editor, I am learning how to better organize my workdays, which is leading to a little less chaos each day and, hopefully, a little more time to unpack in the near future!

In addition to my work schedule, our weekends were spent trying to cram as much summer into the summer we have left; which also didn’t leave much time for unpacking! In fact, the first two weeks in our new house, I was still living out of a suitcase and didn’t even know where to find a clean pair of socks! (Rest assured, I remedied the clothing issue last week and now have full access to my wardrobe!)

I am already looking forward to a weekend with no planned activities so I can get down to business unpacking at my house. Unpacking my office and crafting supplies is looming before me, almost like the icing on the cake. For some reason, it feels as if that will be the end of the road when it comes to unpacking, at least for me! Sadly, I’m not exactly sure when that specific feat will occur. The garage, utility room, and other storage-space type room are still jam-packed with boxes and totes and, honestly, we didn’t do a good job at labeling what the contents of each of those happens to be.

I have had a number of friends share with me that they still have unpacked boxes more than a year or two after moving. I can certainly see why they threw in the towel and just called it quits on the whole unpacking business; but I know myself well enough to know that won’t be the case for me! I will not be able to stop unpacking until it is all done! That said, if my husband doesn’t unpack his belongings, I won’t lose sleep over it … as long as they are occupying storage space and not sitting in the middle of the living room (they aren’t).

Even though I haven’t finished unpacking, I will definitely say that this is the most time-consuming part of the whole moving process. In my opinion, it is also the most important and mentallly exhausting part of the process. After all, the unpacking is what starts making a house a home; though the people are the most important part of all.

